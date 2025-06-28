Air Arabia launches new Sochi route, expands Russia network to 6 cities

Air Arabia has inaugurated a new route connecting Sharjah to Sochi in Russia, operating six weekly flights.

The new service brings the total number of Russian cities served by Air Arabia from Sharjah to six further deepens the airline’s footprint in the country.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to inaugurate our non-stop flights to Sochi, further strengthening our connectivity with Russia. This expansion not only provides our customers with a convenient and affordable air travel option between the UAE and Russia but also further strengthening tourism and trade ties between both nations.

“Sochi complements our growing network in the country and reflects our ongoing commitment to offering more travel opportunities to our customers.”

Air Arabia UAE to Russia flights

The Sharjah-based carrier now flies from the UAE to these cities in Russia:

Moscow

Kazan

Samara

Ufa

Yekaterinburg

Sochi

Alexey Starostin, CEO Aerod, managing company of Sochi airport, said: “Today, Sochi is actively developing as an international hub, attracting more and more foreign tourists and offering extensive travel opportunities for Russian citizens.

“The UAE ranks among the top destinations served by the airport. The Emirate of Sharjah will become the third city in the UAE connected to Sochi Airport’s route network, once again confirming the growth and strengthening of ties between our countries.

“Thanks to Air Arabia’s wide route network, travellers will benefit from convenient connections to destinations across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, significantly expanding their international travel options,”

With this latest addition, Air Arabia now connects Russia with three major UAE airports: Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

The expansion underscores the airline’s continued strategy to enhance regional connectivity, foster cultural exchange, and promote bilateral tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia.