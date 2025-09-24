Doha’s Hamad International Airport partners with Beijing Daxing to boost Qatar–China links

Doha’s Hamad International Airport has signed a Sister Airport Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beijing Daxing International Airport, strengthening aviation cooperation between Qatar and China.

The agreement, signed at Beijing Daxing’s terminal, builds on Qatar Airways’ partnership with China Southern Airlines and an MoU between the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Together, these initiatives highlight aviation’s role in driving economic growth, cultural exchange, and rising travel demand.

Qatar-China connectivity

Under the MoU, MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and Beijing Capital International Airport Group Co., Ltd., operator of Beijing Daxing, will pursue joint projects to enhance passenger and cargo flows.

Collaboration will focus on operations, technology, service design, and innovation, positioning both airports as leaders in hub excellence.

Hamad International Airport currently connects to nine cities in China:

Beijing

Shanghai

Guangzhou

Shenzhen

Chongqing

Hangzhou

Xiamen

Chengdu

Hong Kong

These routes link travellers to more than 120 global destinations through Doha, reinforcing its role as the preferred Middle East hub for Chinese passengers.

Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “This opportunity affirms Hamad International Airport key role in driving aviation diplomacy, and advancing Qatar’s partnership with China.

“By collaborating with Beijing Daxing, one of the world’s most forward-looking airports, we are anticipating the evolving needs of tomorrow’s travellers and shaping the future of global connectivity, with Doha as China’s trusted gateway to the Middle East and beyond.”

Zhang Lin, CEO and President of Beijing Daxing International Airport, said: “As two important international aviation hubs in the world, Daxing Airport and Hamad Airport have formally established sister airport relations, and will start in-depth cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, work together to create a ‘golden channel’ for airline network, build a ‘green corridor’ for freight logistics, promote the ‘smart innovation’ in operation and management, and continuously enhance the global competitiveness of the two hubs, thus becoming a deepening cultural exchange and cooperation between China and Qatar.”

The Sister Airport agreement coincides with Qatar Airways’ expansion in China. From October 16, 2025, the airline will codeshare on China Southern Airlines’ three weekly direct flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha.

In turn, China Southern will expand its “CZ” code to Qatar Airways-operated flights beyond Doha, covering 15 destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Beijing Daxing becomes the second Chinese gateway served by China Southern’s non-stop flights, alongside Doha connections operated by Qatar Airways and Xiamen Airlines.

With this expanded cooperation, Qatar Airways and its partners will operate 64 weekly flights across eight gateways in Greater China.

Beyond aviation, the two countries are reinforcing ties through cultural and educational collaborations, including joint exhibitions, academic partnerships, and cultural showcases.

These initiatives further underscore both nations’ commitment to deepening bilateral relations and expanding long-term cooperation across multiple sectors.