Dubai International Airport braces for 3.4m passengers as summer travel surge set to take off

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is preparing for a sharp rise in passenger traffic, with more than 3.4m travellers expected to pass through its terminals between June 27 and July 9, 2025.

The daily average is forecast to exceed 265,000 passengers, with Saturday, July 5 predicted to be the airport’s busiest day for both departures and transit passengers.

To handle this summer surge, Dubai Airports has activated a full summer readiness plan in collaboration with government authorities, airlines, and service partners.

The oneDXB community has ramped up real-time monitoring and predictive resource deployment to manage the flow of passengers, ensure safety, and minimise disruption — even amid some regional delays and cancellations.

Dubai International Airport summer travel hacks

Use Smart Gates: Children over 12 can speed through passport control

Arrive no earlier than three hours before departure to avoid overcrowding

Use online check-in, self-service kiosks, and bag drops — especially at Terminal 3

Home check-in available via DUBZ, offering baggage collection and boarding pass issuance from hotels or residences

Scan-and-go wayfinding: Use DXB Express Maps to get real-time navigation inside the airport

Accessibility support: Enhanced services for People of Determination, including sunflower lanyard assistance and a dedicated lounge in Terminal 2

Despite wider regional tensions affecting parts of the network, DXB remains fully operational and continues to prioritise guest safety and experience through continuous coordination with aviation authorities and airline partners.

Passengers are advised to check flight status regularly and make use of digital services to ensure a smoother, faster airport journey.