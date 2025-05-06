Dubai private island Swedish Beach Palace opens for exclusive bookings

Sweden Beach Palace, an ultra-luxury private island destination developed by Kleindienst Group, has officially opened for bookings.

Located within The World Islands project, the venue is now available for exclusive events ranging from weddings and corporate retreats to brand launches and high-profile celebrations.

With only nine palatial beachfront homes on the island – each exceeding 21,000 square feet – the property blends Scandinavian architectural elements with Middle Eastern touches. Interiors are furnished by Bentley Home, and each palace includes seven bedrooms, a rooftop terrace, private infinity pool, and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

Guests can arrive by private yacht or chartered boat, with the venue accommodating up to 300 people across its indoor and outdoor spaces. Amenities include Michelin-level catering, an on-site spa featuring a snow room, and full-service event planning and concierge services.

“We have created something incredibly rare with Sweden Beach Palace,” said Sneden Lobo, Director of Events. “It’s luxurious, yes, but it’s also deeply personal. It’s for people who want to celebrate life’s big moments in a setting that feels entirely their own.”

Part of The Heart of Europe development by Kleindienst Group, the venue emphasises sustainability alongside exclusivity.

According to the company, its eco-conscious design and commitment to privacy have already made it a preferred choice for celebrities, luxury brands, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Sweden Beach Palace is now accepting bookings for 2025.