Dubai Safari Park reports roaring success as visitor numbers up 16%

Dubai Safari Park wrapped up its most successful season ever with record visitors, rare animal births, and ground-breaking conservation efforts

Dubai Safari Park concluded its sixth ahead of its annual summer break and reported a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in visitation.

Furthermore, it welcomed over 162 new animal births, including 17 critically endangered animals.

Dubai Safari Park

Over the past eight months, Dubai Safari Park captivated hundreds of thousands of residents, tourists, students, and nature lovers.

More than 52,700 safari tours were conducted, and national holiday weekends saw record-breaking crowds—including more than 43,000 visitors during the Eid Al Etihad break alone.

The newly introduced Night Safari, a first in the region, drew 17,000 visitors in its debut month, while the immersive “Echoes of the Wild” live show attracted 80,000 attendees.

The park’s Baby Rhino Naming Campaign, saw more than 13,000 people help name “Onyx”, a critically endangered rhino calf born at the park.

The park also became a go-to destination for environmental education, welcoming nearly 45,000 students. Under the theme “Conservation of the Planet,” students participated in hands-on wildlife activities and a school-wide innovation competition that involved 560 students from 22 schools presenting solutions for wildlife protection.

Dubai Safari Park further cemented its scientific credentials this season, publishing four peer-reviewed research papers on topics ranging from rabies vaccination in wild dogs to stress reduction in big cats through enrichment techniques.

Animal care also saw a breakthrough year, with 162 births and hatchings recorded, including 17 from critically endangered species like:

White rhinos

Moon bears

Addax

All were bred under EAZA-aligned ethical guidelines.

Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park said: “Season 6 marked a transformative chapter for us, not just in numbers, but in impact. We brought new life into the world, shared knowledge, inspired younger generations, contributed to science, and created meaningful experiences for all ages.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a destination where residents, tourists, and families come together to connect with nature and support real conservation efforts by simply being there.”

The park will reopen on 14 October 2025 with new attractions, upgraded experiences, and a continued mission to protect wildlife and inspire future generations.