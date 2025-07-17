Eagle Hills acquires Mandarin Oriental Munich hotel in major European deal

Abu Dhabi’s Eagle Hills has entered into an agreement to acquire the Mandarin Oriental, Munich, a hotel located in the heart of Bavaria’s capital.

The acquisition aligns with Eagle Hills’ vision to curate destinations in the world’s cities that are culturally rich and economically vibrant.

Eagle Hills expands luxury hotel portfolio

This milestone marks the second Mandarin Oriental property in Eagle Hill’s growing portfolio, following the development and grand opening of Mandarin Oriental, Muscat in 2024.

The Mandarin Oriental, Munich, opened in 2000 and has been recognised as one of the city’s top hospitality addresses.

The hotel is located near Munich’s shopping streets and cultural landmarks and has become a symbol of elegance and design.

Under the stewardship of Eagle Hills and under a long-term management agreement with Mandarin Oriental, the property will continue to deliver its hospitality experience to both residents and international guests, preserving its charm while enhancing the service excellence that defines its legacy.

The new agreement ensures that the hotel remains operational while introducing elements that reflect both the heritage of the property and Mandarin Oriental’s signature style.

Mohamed Alabbar, chairman and founder of Eagle Hills, said: “The acquisition of Mandarin Oriental, Munich reflects Eagle Hills’ unwavering commitment to investing in iconic destinations that stand the test of time. This property is more than a hotel — it’s a symbol of cultural elegance and world-class hospitality in one of Europe’s most vibrant cities. We are proud to continue building a global portfolio that blends exceptional design, heritage, and long-term value.”

This reinforces Eagle Hills’ growth in key international markets and underlines its ambition to become a major player in the global hospitality and real estate landscape.

Abu Dhabi real estate and hospitality company remains committed to shaping landmark projects that blend design with cultural authenticity, creating destinations of lasting impact and enduring value.

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, added: “We are delighted to deepen our valued partnership with Eagle Hills through Mandarin Oriental, Munich – an iconic hotel in one of Germany’s most dynamic cities. Together, we share a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and elevating the standards of luxury hospitality in culturally rich locations around the world.”