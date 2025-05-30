Egypt to get its first 25hours Hotel in West Cairo

Egypt is set to welcome its first 25hours Hotel, located within Junction, a new mixed-use business and lifestyle destination in West Cairo.

The project is a collaboration between Majid Al Futtaim, a leading developer and operator of retail and leisure assets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and Ennismore, the global lifestyle hospitality company behind the 25hours brand. This marks the brand’s debut in the Egyptian market.

The hotel will feature around 250 keys, including both hotel rooms and 25hours Heimat branded residences.

Facilities will include three dining outlets, coworking spaces, wellness and spa areas, as well as flexible meeting and event spaces.

Junction spans over 129,000 square metres, comprising 13 office buildings, retail and food and beverage outlets.

The development is designed to meet LEED Gold certification standards for sustainability.

Majid Al Futtaim said the project is part of its wider strategy to develop integrated, future-ready environments in Egypt. Ennismore’s 25hours Hotels are known for their design-led approach, drawing on local culture to shape their guest experience. The Cairo property will be the brand’s first in the country.

(Left to Right) Khalifa Bin Braik, Ahmed El Shamy, Gaurav Bhushan and Louis Abi Abboud. Image: Supplied

The arrival of 25hours at Junction marks an exciting moment in our refounding journey and continues our longstanding legacy of introducing bold, innovative concepts to the communities we serve,” said Ahmed El Shamy, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

“Each 25hours Hotel is inspired by the rich culture and history of its location, and we look forward to creating a strong sense of storytelling through design and community spaces through our restaurants and bars for our guests,” said Gaurav Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer for Ennismore.

The new hotel is expected to contribute to the growth of West Cairo as a hub for business, hospitality and culture.

25hours Hotel is a design-led, lifestyle-focused hospitality brand known for its eclectic interiors, local cultural references, and informal, community-driven atmosphere. The hotels typically combine bold aesthetics with coworking, dining, and wellness spaces, targeting a younger, urban clientele seeking a more immersive and experience-oriented stay.