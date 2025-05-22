Emirates adds 46 extra flights for Eid Al Adha and Hajj

Emirates is ramping up its operations for this year’s Hajj season, with 33 special flights to Jeddah and Medina operating until May 31 and between June 10 and 16 to support the thousands of pilgrims.

The airline will also operate 13 more flights to/from regional destinations, including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait and Bahrain, to meet high demand during the Eid Al Adha period.

Emirates will be transporting nearly 32,000 Hajj passengers over the next three weeks from key points within its network, including:

USA

Pakistan

Indonesia

South Africa

Thailand

Côte d’Ivoire

Emirates Eid and Hajj flights

All special Hajj flights offer a customised experience for pilgrims, including ablution-friendly amenities, unperfumed towels, special announcements marking Al Miqat zones, and dedicated Hajj content in flight.

All passengers returning from Jeddah and Medinah can also check in up to 5 litres of holy water (Zamzam), to be placed in the aircraft’s designated cargo area.