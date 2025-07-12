Emirates reveals top summer 2025 travel trends as Vietnam, Mauritius and Sri Lanka lead global demand

As global travel heats up in summer 2025, Emirates has revealed the top trending destinations and booking patterns shaping this year’s getaway season.

The airline reported a 7 per cent increase in flight searches compared to last year, driven by growing interest in cultural experiences and emerging destinations.

According to Emirates’ latest analysis of booking data and search trends, Vietnam has surged to the top, with a 61 per cent increase in flight searches, marking it the fastest-growing summer destination on the airline’s network.

Emirates now serves three Vietnamese cities — Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang — with 25 weekly flights, offering smooth connections from Europe, the US, and the Gulf.

Emirates top trending summer destinations

Vietnam – up 61% Mauritius – up 41% Sri Lanka – up 32% Japan – up 28% France – up 25%

Booking behaviour by region

UAE residents: 13% rise in searches, especially to Sri Lanka, France, Jordan, and India

13% rise in searches, especially to Sri Lanka, France, Jordan, and India US travellers: Focused on African destinations like Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa

Focused on African destinations like Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa UK travellers: Searches up 12%, favouring long-haul breaks to Australia, Japan, and Mauritius

Searches up 12%, favouring long-haul breaks to Australia, Japan, and Mauritius Indian travellers: Strong interest in Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand

Strong interest in Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand German travellers: Increased searches to Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, and Seychelles

Increased searches to Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, and Seychelles Australian travellers: Prioritising summer travel to France and the UK

Emirates also noted that nearly one-third of travellers from India, Germany, the UK, and Australia book extended stays of more than one month, while US travellers tend to prefer 2–3 week trips.

Dubai remains a magnet for global visitors

While outbound travel surges, Emirates expects strong inbound traffic to Dubai this summer. The city continues to attract solo travellers, families, and couples alike: