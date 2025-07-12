By Staff Writer

Emirates reveals top summer 2025 travel trends as Vietnam, Mauritius and Sri Lanka lead global demand

As global travel heats up in summer 2025, Emirates has revealed the top trending destinations and booking patterns shaping this year’s getaway season.

The airline reported a 7 per cent increase in flight searches compared to last year, driven by growing interest in cultural experiences and emerging destinations.

According to Emirates’ latest analysis of booking data and search trends, Vietnam has surged to the top, with a 61 per cent increase in flight searches, marking it the fastest-growing summer destination on the airline’s network.

Emirates now serves three Vietnamese cities — Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang — with 25 weekly flights, offering smooth connections from Europe, the US, and the Gulf.

Emirates top trending summer destinations

  1. Vietnam – up 61%
  2. Mauritius – up 41%
  3. Sri Lanka – up 32%
  4. Japan – up 28%
  5. France – up 25%

Booking behaviour by region

  • UAE residents: 13% rise in searches, especially to Sri Lanka, France, Jordan, and India
  • US travellers: Focused on African destinations like Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa
  • UK travellers: Searches up 12%, favouring long-haul breaks to Australia, Japan, and Mauritius
  • Indian travellers: Strong interest in Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand
  • German travellers: Increased searches to Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, and Seychelles
  • Australian travellers: Prioritising summer travel to France and the UK

Emirates also noted that nearly one-third of travellers from India, Germany, the UK, and Australia book extended stays of more than one month, while US travellers tend to prefer 2–3 week trips.

Dubai remains a magnet for global visitors

While outbound travel surges, Emirates expects strong inbound traffic to Dubai this summer. The city continues to attract solo travellers, families, and couples alike:

  • Solo travellers from the US, India, and Australia dominate summer arrivals, mixing business with leisure
  • Families from the UK, US, and India explore Dubai on trips ranging from short breaks to two-week holidays
  • Couples, especially from Germany and Australia, are opting for longer stays of up to a month

