Etihad Airways expands access to 24 Greek islands via new codeshare deal with SKY express

Etihad Airways has announced a new codeshare agreement with Greek regional airline SKY express, unlocking access to 24 popular Greek island destinations and three additional Eastern Mediterranean cities for travellers connecting through Athens.

Effective from July 14, the partnership builds on the existing interline cooperation between the two carriers and significantly expands Etihad’s footprint in Greece.

Under the agreement, Etihad will place its flight code on SKY express-operated services beyond Athens, offering customers seamless connectivity to Greece’s most iconic island getaways including:

Crete

Mykonos

Santorini

Rhodes

Kos

Corfu

Paros

Thessaloniki

Etihad boosts Greece network

The destinations are now accessible through a single booking with streamlined check-in and automatic baggage transfer.

The move strengthens the UAE carrier’s daily service to Athens by positioning the Greek capital as a strategic hub for onward travel to the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean regions.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “This partnership with SKY express opens exciting new possibilities for our customers to discover Greece beyond Athens.

“SKY express’s comprehensive island network perfectly complements our Athens service, giving travellers seamless access to some of the Mediterranean’s most beautiful destinations through a single booking.”

Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Officer at SKY express, said: “The collaboration is a strong vote of confidence in SKY express, reinforcing our position as a reliable partner and significantly enhancing our connectivity.

“Passengers can now enjoy seamless access to the largest network of Greek destinations, served by the youngest fleet in Greece. Together, we are dedicated to making Greece a sought-after, year-round destination for visitors from around the world.”

Customers can book flights to the extended Greek network online, the Etihad mobile app, or through their preferred travel agents.