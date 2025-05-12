EXCLUSIVE: Cupbop CEO reveals expansion plan, new Dubai menu flavours

Korean food brand Cupbop, known for its fusion of Korean flavours served in a cup, is setting its sights on regional growth. With an upcoming debut in Dubai soon and potentially 10 more stores in the pipeline, the Utah-born brand is also preparing to enter the Saudi Arabian market while expanding its footprint across the UAE.

The launch will be accelerated in partnership with RMAL Hospitality.

“The Dubai partner company [RMAL Hospitality] wants to open more than 10 stores in Dubai and they want to take Cupbop to Saudi Arabia,” he revealed in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business.

At the centre of this momentum is CEO Junghun Song, who believes that Cupbop’s expansion is driven by a deep understanding of local palates and a commitment to delivering “You know K-Pop is everywhere, K-Drama is everywhere, K-Movie, K-Beauty, K-Food, so right now they’re [consumers] are really here for the Korean,” he emphasised.

Cupbop plans to enter the Saudi Arabian market following its Dubai launch. While specific locations in the Kingdom have not been disclosed, Song confirms that the brand will work with its existing regional partner on the Saudi roll-out.

The partnership will support key operational areas including logistics, staffing, and sourcing.

Dubai menu to feature exclusive local flavours

Song revealed that Cupbop’s Dubai launch will feature a new menu distinct from its US offerings.

“Here [Dubai] is a little different Cupbop between US and UAE,” he said. “We don’t have a seafood menu in US, but we are creating the menu here.”

Song explains that the Dubai-specific menu is designed to reflect local tastes – particularly the popularity of fried chicken and seafood. “I saw you guys – you guys love the fried chicken,” he added.

The brand is also introducing a spice scale system to cater to a range of heat preferences. “We have a spicy level one to ten so you can control it,” Song said. “I know so many Indian people live here, and I know they love spices… so we can feed you guys well with good spice.”

Korean wave and Cupbop’s cultural philosophy

Cupbop’s global rise coincides with a growing international fascination with Korean culture from music and dramas to fashion and food. For Song, this shift is deeply personal.

Reflecting on Cupbop’s early days, Song said, “When I opened my first food truck 12 years ago, nobody knew anything about Korea. People used to ask, ‘Are you from North Korea or South Korea?’” But now, he said, “so many people want to try Korean food because they’ve seen it in dramas, in music videos they want to eat what BTS or Black Pink are eating.”

At the core of the brand is what Song calls Bopsim culture, a philosophy grounded in three Korean words:

Jeong – Korean love; a mix of affection and loyalty

– Korean love; a mix of affection and loyalty Deom – giving something extra to show Jeong

– giving something extra to show Jeong Heung – fun, energy, and joy

“These three words are our philosophy,” Song explained. “When people come in often, we don’t just serve food. We say, ‘Hey, don’t pay for the mandu [Korean dumplings] – I’ll give it to you,’ or, ‘You look tired – here’s something extra on the side.’ That’s Korean love,” he affirmed.

He recounted one memorable interaction, “A mother sent us a video of her three-year-old daughter crying, saying ‘I want Cupbop.’ After seeing that, I drove the food truck to their house and made a surprise party. That’s who we are.”

Fast casual with staying power

Since its founding as a food truck in Salt Lake City in 2013, Cupbop has grown into a global brand with over 64 stores, six food trucks, and multiple concession stands in the US -including at the Utah Jazz NBA Arena alongside more than 180 outlets across Indonesia. In 2024, the chain reported $64 million in revenue.

“You can hold the bowl one paper bowl, you can kiss, you can high five,” Song said, smilingly. “Super convenient.”

The GCC has seen a rise in international F&B concepts, and Cupbop plans to expand its fast-casual model across the region.