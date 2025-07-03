EXCLUSIVE: Inside SEVEN’s $13.3bn Saudi entertainment push as global expansion ruled out

As Saudi Arabia continues its transformation under Vision 2030, Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) stands at the forefront of the Kingdom’s entertainment landscape, leading the development of 14 entertainment complexes featuring more than 150 attractions that will rival the world’s best entertainment destinations.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, Damien Latham, Chief Attractions Officer at SEVEN revealed that despite the scale and ambition of the project, the focus remains firmly within Saudi borders, with no plans for international expansion as the company focuses on delivering what he calls “world-class entertainment on the doorstep” of Saudi citizens.

“Not currently,” he stated definitively when asked about global expansion plans. “Our focus is on the SAR 50 billion that we’ve been entrusted with and delivering that to the best of our abilities. There’s nothing in our strategy that sees us go outside of the KSA region.”

The focus on the domestic market comes as SEVEN prepares to launch its first entertainment complexes by the end of 2025 and early 2026. The PIF-backed entity is developing attractions across 13 cities in 14 complexes, featuring more than 150 individual attractions – from ski slopes to innovative bowling centres with facial recognition technology.

The local-first philosophy

Latham, who brings three decades of entertainment industry experience to his role, explained that SEVEN’s mandate is deliberately centered on local tourism and local interests. “Whilst external tourism is good for us, it’s more about making sure our local guests are exceeding their expectations,” he emphasised.

This philosophy extends beyond mere market focus to the design of the attractions, the company has developed what Latham describes as a careful balancing act between global appeal and local relevance. For instance, a restaurant concept in Jeddah featuring a surfable wave in its center – originally conceived with Hawaiian influences but localised using the rich colours and patterns found in Old Town Jeddah’s centuries-old architecture.

“We started to dissect some of these really lovely architectural things that people are so proud of, that would strike a chord when they walked into the restaurant and saw those local patterns and colours infused into this surf destination,” Latham explained.

However, not every attraction can be localised. “With our Transformers IP, which is set on another planet – Cybertron and Riyadh, not really, I can’t see any crossover there,” he admits with a laugh. “So we decided that in this instance, it will just be Cybertron.”

SEVEN has invested heavily in integrating technology to create unique experiences that don’t exist elsewhere. Their bowling is an example of this philosophy – featuring giant bowling pins that guests can enter, where cameras scan faces to create personalised avatars that accompany players onto the lanes.

“When you hit a strike or hit the gutter, your avatar will do a funny dance or give you a thumbs down,” Latham described enthusiastically. “It’s infusing a bit of simple technology into an old attraction. Let’s face it, ten-pin bowling has been around 100 years. That makes it a bit different, a bit more fun, a bit more tech-savvy.”

The company has also developed futuristic karting experiences where racers speed through dystopian representations of Riyadh’s skyline, complete with flying cars navigating around architectural icons like the Kingdom Tower.

SEVEN has invested heavily in integrating technology to create unique experiences that don’t exist elsewhere. Image: SEVEN

Strategic partnerships and homegrown IP

While SEVEN creates approximately 70 per cent of its attractions as proprietary IP, the remaining 30 per cent comes through carefully selected partnerships with global brands. These collaborations are not chosen lightly – each partnership must meet specific criteria around innovation, longevity, and alignment with local preferences.

“We looked at how partnerships could come together in a much more meaningful way beyond the obvious commercial side,” Latham explained. The company has partnered with Formula E, leveraging the electric racing series’ focus on young drivers and technological innovation. Similarly, partnerships with Mattel (Hot Wheels) and Transformers provide access to brands with multi-generational appeal.

“These are iconic brands that will stand the test of time. They’re not going to be here today, gone tomorrow,” Latham said. “They instantly resonate, and that helps because we believe the brands we’ve created will go even deeper into the entertainment preferences of our guests because they’re rooted in Saudi Arabia.”

Construction challenges and upcoming launches

The path to launching hasn’t been without obstacles. Latham acknowledged that constructing entertainment facilities presents unique challenges compared to traditional building projects. “It’s not like we’re building office blocks or something a bit more easy,” he said. “Constructing a ski slope – it’s not easy.”

Despite these challenges, SEVEN is pushing toward its launch targets. The company recently showcased progress to Public Investment Fund executives and the Crown Prince, with Chairman Abdullah Aldawood,leading tours of nearly completed facilities. Complexes in Tabouk, Abha, and Yanbu are all set to go live in the coming months.

The company is currently in a massive hiring phase, seeking hundreds of employees for each complex to deliver what Latham called “this great guest experience.” It’s a challenging but exciting time, he admitted: “It’s going to be a fun 12 months, but a really tough 12 months.”

One of SEVEN’s most forward-thinking approaches lies in its construction methodology. Recognising that entertainment preferences evolve rapidly, the company has built flexibility into its facilities from the ground up. “What we build today might not be relevant in four or five years time,” Latham acknowledged. “So the box that we build it in needs to be flexible enough that we can flip that attraction to something different.”

This adaptability extends to SEVEN’s understanding of entertainment trends. Latham uses virtual reality as an example of technology that, while impressive, doesn’t always translate to commercial entertainment success due to its individualistic nature. “When it’s put into a commercial entertainment application, it becomes quite an individual-led entertainment experience. So you don’t share that with your friends because you’re in this virtual world.”

The PIF-backed entity is developing attractions across 13 cities in 14 complexes, featuring more than 150 individual attractions. Image: SEVEN

The affordability imperative

Despite the massive investment and world-class ambitions, SEVEN maintains a strong focus on accessibility. “Entertainment isn’t class-driven,” Latham said. “It’s got to be affordable for people. One thing our board and senior management team have had in their mind is, let’s make sure that this really is about families and friends coming together.”

This philosophy recognises that true entertainment success comes from creating shared experiences that bring people together, rather than exclusive offerings that segment audiences. The company has carefully structured its portfolio to include attractions at various price points, from weekly-accessible options like bowling and adventure golf to experiences like ski slopes that serve as destination draws.

The five-year vision

As SEVEN prepares for its launches, Latham’s vision for the company’s future remains grounded in community building rather than financial metrics alone. “As long as overall we have hit that mark of a sustainable business and exceeded the expectations of all the people we’ve surveyed – tens of thousands of people have been asked about their entertainment preferences – I think that’s the main driving force.”

The company’s success will be measured not just in revenue but in repeat visitation and community building. “If you’ve created that community, you’ve created that footfall, and you’ve hit that expectation, then the rest will just follow naturally,” Latham explained.

For international visitors curious about Saudi Arabia’s entertainment evolution, Latham predicts a significant shift once launches begin. “The minute people start witnessing the launches of all these fantastic attractions, there’ll be no stopping the external interest.” However, he maintained that SEVEN’s primary focus remains on exceeding local expectations rather than attracting international tourism.

For SEVEN, great entertainment transcends specific activities or technologies – it’s about creating “shared experiences with your family and friends where you just have this most fantastic, engaging time together that you’re talking about for days and weeks afterwards.”

“There is no one silver bullet for entertainment,” Latham reflected. “You have to be extremely open in your mind to looking at trends and how people enjoy coming together.”