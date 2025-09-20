Flight chaos in Europe as cyber disruption hits major airports

Major European airports including Brussels, Berlin and London’s Heathrow were hit by “cyber-related disruption” affecting automated check-in and baggage drop systems and causing delays.

“We have become aware of a cyber-related disruption to our MUSE software in select airports,” service provider Collins Aerospace said.

At least three busy European air hubs reported facing disruption and warned of flight delays and cancellations.

Cyber attack at European airports

“The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can be mitigated with manual check-in operations,” Collins Aerospace added.

At least 10 flights were cancelled out of Brussels Airport and another 17 delayed by more than an hour after the system was hit by a “cyberattack” overnight on Friday, the airport said.

A statement said the issue had not been solved by Saturday morning and was having a “large impact” on flight schedules.

According to the BBC, aviation watchdog Eurocontrol said airlines had been asked to cancel half their flights to and from the aviation hubbetween 4am GMT on Saturday and 2am GMT on Sunday because of the incident.

Only manual check-in and boarding was taking place at the Brussels air hub, which advised passengers flying on Saturday to check their flight status with airlines before going to the airport.

London’s Heathrow, the busiest in Europe, said its check-in and boarding systems, also provided by Collins Aerospace, were hit by a “technical issue” that “may cause delays for departing passengers”.

A banner on the Berlin Airport website read: “due to a technical issue at a system provider operating across Europe, there are longer waiting times at check-in”.

Collins Aerospace said it was “actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality to our customers as quickly as possible”.