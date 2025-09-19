Flydubai expands Romania network with new Iași flights and more Bucharest services

Flydubai has launched direct flights to Iași, becoming the first UAE carrier to serve the Romanian city.

The new twice-weekly service expands the airline’s Romania network to two destinations, alongside Bucharest.

In addition to the new route, flydubai will ramp up its Bucharest flights to a triple daily service, bringing its total weekly frequency to Romania to 21 flights.

Flydubai launches direct Dubai–Iași flights

The inaugural flight to Iași International Airport (IAS) was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute and a ceremony attended by local officials, airport representatives and media.

Speaking at the event, Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “Romania has long been a significant market for us where we have continued to see steady growth since starting flights in 2012. Over the last few years, passenger numbers have grown by an average of 16 per cent annually on our route to Bucharest.

“We have increased our flights from a three-times weekly service to a triple daily service, highlighting the popularity of this route and the strong demand for travel between the UAE, Romania and beyond.”

Romeo Vatră, General Manager of Iași Airport, described the launch as a milestone: “The launch of flydubai’s direct flights between Iași and Dubai marks a significant milestone for our airport, offering passengers a wider range of travel options and strengthening Iași Airport’s role as an international gateway for the entire region.

“At present, Iași Airport is the only airport in the Moldova region offering direct connections to the United Arab Emirates. We are pleased to welcome flydubai to Iași and would like to thank them for the confidence they have shown in choosing our city.

“We look forward to building a long-lasting and valuable partnership that benefits both passengers and the community.”

The expansion reflects flydubai’s broader growth strategy in Central and Eastern Europe, connecting more travellers to Dubai and onward destinations through its expanding network.