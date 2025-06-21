GCC tourism spending projected to hit $223.7 bn by 2034

The Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) has released data showing visitor spending in GCC countries is expected to reach $223.7 billion by 2034.

The projections indicate that incoming visitor spending will contribute 13.4 percent to total exports by 2034, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), which cited the Centre’s latest analysis.

GCC visitor spending jumps 28.9% since 2019 to reach $135.5 billion

GCC countries have recorded progress across multiple tourism indicators, with international visitor spending reaching $135.5 billion in 2023. This figure represents a 28.9 percent increase compared to spending recorded in 2019.

The region has secured the top position in the Middle East and North Africa’s 2024 Safety and Security Index. All GCC member states scored above the regional average of 5.86 points on the index, which operates on a scale from 1 to 7 points.

GCC countries have also achieved recognition for passport strength, with all six nations ranking among the top performers in the Arab region for passport power.

The Centre’s data highlights the tourism sector’s growing contribution to the GCC economy, with visitor spending showing recovery and growth following the 2019 baseline period.