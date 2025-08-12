JA Resorts & Hotels makes UK debut with two Scottish heritage hotels

JA Resorts & Hotels, the heritage UAE-born hospitality brand and part of Dutco Group, has entered the UK market with the addition of two historic properties to its management portfolio, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort in Glasgow and The Bruntsfield in Edinburgh.

The move marks a major milestone in the brand’s global growth strategy, bringing its destination-led hospitality to the UK while preserving the character and heritage of each property.

Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is set within a 240-acre estate on the banks of the River Clyde, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort was originally designed in 1828 by Sir Robert Smirke, architect of London’s British Museum.

Acquired by Dutco Group in 2024, the property underwent a restoration exceeding £25 million before reopening in May 2025. The resort now features 74 restored rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars, a 22-seat private cinema, gaming room, billiards room, and grand public spaces.

The Bruntsfield is located in Edinburgh’s historic city centre, The Bruntsfield is a boutique townhouse hotel built in 1861. It sits near landmarks including Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile, and Princes Street Gardens.

The hotel completed a £1 million refurbishment in 2022 and offers 72 rooms, a restaurant and bar, a heated secret garden, and event spaces. Holding Gold Green Tourism accreditation, the property was acquired by Dutco Group in 2024 and is set for further investment to enhance guest rooms, dining, and events facilities.

Chairman of Dutco Group, Ahmed Baker, said: “As a homegrown brand rooted in Dubai’s hospitality heritage, it is meaningful to see our growth extend internationally while staying true to who we are. This next chapter reflects our commitment to creating thoughtful, destination-led hospitality experiences that resonate across cultures.”

JA Resorts & Hotels CEO Ralph Porciani said: “The addition of these two iconic hotels marks an exciting step for JA Resorts & Hotels and reflects the global confidence in the Scottish market. We will preserve their history and character while implementing JA’s brand standards and service philosophy.”

Andy Roger, Resort Director of Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, said: “We have always admired how JA Resorts & Hotels embraces the unique personality of each of its destinations, blending local culture, cuisine, and genuine service. Joining their portfolio feels like a natural fit for Mar Hall, following our extensive 2025 renovation – and we are excited for what is to come.”

Alistair Bruce, General Manager of The Bruntsfield, added: “The Bruntsfield has always had a strong sense of place and connection to the local community, and we are proud of the character and heritage our hotel represents. JA Resorts & Hotels’ thoughtful approach to hospitality and their respect for individuality aligns perfectly with our vision. We are delighted to be part of a brand that values authenticity and is committed to investing in our continued evolution.”