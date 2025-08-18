Jazeera Airways offers “buy 1 get 1 free” flights across its network

Jazeera Airways has announced a new “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion, making travel more affordable across its entire network.

From August 18–24, 2025, customers who book a one-way or round-trip ticket on the airline’s website or mobile app will receive a second ticket free of charge.

The offer applies to journeys taken between September 1 and December 15, 2025, with no limit on the number of tickets that can be booked.

Jazeera Airways flight sale

The promotion opens up the chance to explore destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Travelers can stroll the streets of Budapest and Prague, experience the souks of Istanbul, visit Tashkent’s historic landmarks, or relax on the beaches of Sharm El Sheikh and Colombo.

Other destinations include Salalah’s waterfalls and the mountains of Abha.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer at Jazeera Airways, said: “At Jazeera Airways, we believe that incredible travel experiences should be accessible to everyone. Our Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer isn’t just a deal—it’s a way to unlock new destinations and make travel more affordable.

“Now, you can explore a new city or revisit a favourite place with a friend or family member, all while getting double the value for your money.”

The promotion applies to Jazeera Airways’ popular Light fare, offering travellers value with the option to add extras such as checked baggage, in-flight meals, preferred seating, and packages at 60 per cent off.

To redeem the deal, customers must enter the promo code J9B1G1 when booking on the Jazeera Airways website or mobile app.