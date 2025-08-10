Kuwait announces new visa for expats in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman

Kuwait has announced new visa on arrival rules for expat residents living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

The new visa was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah.

The tourist visit visa is offered to residents of GCC countries and is designed to boost tourism from neighbouring countries.

Kuwait visa on arrival

Ministerial Decision No. 1386 of 2025 was published in the official gazette Kuwait Al Youm and is effective immediately.

Further details were shared of the major new visa offering:

Applicants must have a valid residence visa for a GCC country with a minimum of six months left to run

The visit visa will be available upon arrival at ports of entry across Kuwait

Local media reports in the country said that the move takes precedent over Decision No. 1228 of 2008, which previously governed the entry of GCC residents into the country under similar provisions.

The Ministry of Interior said that new regulations follow Decree Law No. 114 of 2024 concerning the residence of foreigners.