UAE homegrown burger brand Pickl opens first Saudi Arabia locations in Riyadh expansion

UAE burger brand Pickl has launched operations in Saudi Arabia with two restaurants in Riyadh, extending its reach to a fifth country as part of its expansion across the Middle East.

The company opened locations at Cenomi Al Nakheel Mall and U Walk through franchise partner Sky Restaurants, which holds exclusive rights for Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Kuwait.

Pickl serves hormone-free and antibiotic-free burgers, chicken sandwiches, loaded fries and sauces at the new sites.

The Al Nakheel Mall restaurant covers 2,206 square feet with 96 indoor seats and 16 outdoor seats, while the U Walk outlet spans 2,217 square feet with 98 indoor seats and 24 outdoor seats.

Both restaurants operate daily from 12 noon and feature neon signage, booths and graphic walls reflecting the brand’s design approach.

The Dubai-founded company launched its first restaurant in 2019 and now operates across the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Parent company Yolk Brands has presence in seven markets, including Pakistan and Oman.

“Saudi Arabia has one of the most exciting and vibrant burger scenes in the region, which makes this launch all the more meaningful for us. We’ve had our sights set on the Kingdom for a very long time, and launching with two locations in Riyadh is a clear reflection of our intent to grow with purpose. There’s a real appetite here for bold, quality-driven concepts, and Pickl is here to bring something fresh to the table. We’re proud to be entering this market with Sky Restaurants as our partner on the ground, and are only just getting started,” Steve Flawith, Founder and CEO of Yolk Brands said.

Sky Restaurants, a subsidiary of Sky Investments, previously introduced Pickl to Egypt and plans to launch the brand in Kuwait. The company focuses on scaling food and beverage concepts across the region.

“Pickl has achieved tremendous success in the region, and we are incredibly proud to introduce the concept to Saudi Arabia. The brand’s focus on quality, transparency, and guest experience aligns perfectly with what today’s Saudi consumer expects. We’re excited to scale this across the Kingdom,” Ahmed Hussein, Executive Vice President of Sky Investments added.

The Saudi launch targets the country’s young population and growing economy. Pickl offers smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, plant-based options and limited-time menu items alongside its core offerings.

The company positions itself as a challenger to traditional fast food through its focus on ingredients, flavour and transparency. Both Riyadh locations now serve the full menu for dine-in customers.