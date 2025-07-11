Qatar Airways now has the world’s fastest inflight Wi-Fi after Boeing 777 upgrade

Qatar Airways has achieved a major industry milestone by completing the installation of Starlink satellite Wi-Fi across its entire Boeing 777 fleet—54 aircraft in total.

The achievement positions the airline as the global leader in Starlink-equipped widebody connectivity, offering the fastest in-flight Wi-Fi available today.

Originally planned as a two-year initiative, the installation programme was completed in just nine months, nearly 50 per cent% faster than scheduled.

Qatar Airways Wi-Fi inflight

Each aircraft retrofit was reduced from three days to just 9.5 hours, enabling Qatar Airways to carry out the rollout without disrupting flight operations.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “This new milestone demonstrates our strategic investment in redefining our passengers’ expectations. We promised the fastest, most seamless in-flight connectivity in the industry, and with Starlink we have delivered it faster and at an unmatched scale.

“Having completed our rollout programme for Boeing 777s, we are now fully focused on equipping our Airbus A350 fleet with Starlink, bringing this game-changing experience to even more routes across our global network of over 170 destinations.”

Qatar Airways passengers flying on Boeing 777 aircraft now enjoy:

Free gate-to-gate Wi-Fi access

Speeds of up to 500 Mbps per aircraft

Streaming, gaming, and work-friendly connections

Available in both Premium and Economy cabins

The airline has already operated more than 15,000 Starlink-connected flights since the first 777 was equipped in October 2024, redefining the modern travel experience.

Following the success of the Boeing 777 programme, Qatar Airways has already begun installing Starlink on its Airbus A350 fleet, with a goal of completing the process within the next 12 months.

As the only airline in the Middle East and North Africa offering Starlink connectivity, Qatar Airways continues to lead the global aviation industry in digital transformation, enhancing the passenger experience across its network of over 170 destinations.