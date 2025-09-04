Qatar Airways to launch direct Doha–Red Sea International Airport flights in October 2025

Red Sea Global has announced a new partnership with Qatar Airways to launch direct flights connecting Doha’s Hamad International Airport with Red Sea International Airport (RSI) in Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural Qatar Airways flight to the Red Sea destination is scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The national carrier of Qatar will operate three weekly flights, providing seamless access for tourists, residents, and investors to one of the Kingdom’s flagship Vision 2030 destinations.

Qatar Airways Doha to Red Sea flights

John Pagano, CEO of Red Sea Global, said: “This partnership with Qatar Airways marks a pivotal step in cementing our destinations’ position as a global hub for luxury and sustainability. With the opening of more hotels, resorts, and extraordinary experiences, these flights will serve as a bridge linking the world to our natural and cultural treasures, while showcasing our unique model of regenerative luxury tourism.”

Badr Al-Meer, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, said: “With this launch, travelers can now access these unique experiences with the world’s best airline, through our hub and base of operations at Hamad International Airport.”

RSI, which opened in 2023 and is operated by daa International, will be fully powered by renewable energy upon completion of the Red Sea destination’s first phase later this year.

The facility relies on more than 760,000 solar panels, supported by one of the world’s largest energy storage systems.

The Red Sea project is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and already hosts five luxury resorts:

Six Senses Southern Dunes

St. Regis Red Sea

Nujuma Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Shebara

Desert Rock

Later this year, the destination will expand further with the opening of its first resorts on Shura Island—the centrepiece of the development—alongside the 18-hole Shura Links Golf Course, exclusive retail outlets, restaurants, cafés, cultural events, and lifestyle experiences.

By connecting directly with Qatar Airways’ extensive global network, the partnership is set to enhance the Red Sea’s appeal as a premier international tourism and investment hub.