Qatar to launch Hayya 2.0 after platform passes 2 million e-visa milestone

Qatar’s Hayya platform , now operating under Qatar Tourism (QT), has achieved a major milestone, processing more than 2m e-visa applications since the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Between 2023 and today, more than 1.5m individual applications were submitted, underscoring the platform’s ability to manage large volumes efficiently.

The Hayya mobile app now has 2.7m active users, with an average of more than 60,000 applications processed each month since April 2023.

Hayya visas in Qatar

Director of Hayya Saeed Al Kuwari said: “Following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we enhanced the Hayya system to accommodate and manage multiple types of visas. By implementing the right technologies and aligning them with security requirements, the system has proven highly effective, as reflected in recent statistics.

“These improvements have greatly supported the tourism sector by streamlining processes and elevating the overall visitor experience.”

Originally created to manage fan entry during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Hayya platform has since evolved into a comprehensive e-visa ecosystem.

It now offers five distinct visa categories:

Tourist Visa (A1)

GCC Resident Visa (A2)

Visa with ETA (A3)

Companion of GCC Citizen Visa (A4)

Hayya Visa Waiver for US Citizens (F1)

The platform has also proven its resilience at scale. During the World Cup, Hayya received more than 2.4m applications and processed nearly 50,000 visitor entries in a single day.

Looking ahead, Qatar Tourism is preparing to launch Hayya 2.0, which will deliver an enhanced user experience across both the web portal and mobile app.

The upgrades include a streamlined payment gateway and improved features designed to make the journey more efficient for visitors and businesses alike.

QT said the platform will continue to support the country’s digital transformation agenda, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy.

Beyond visas, Hayya integrates event access, domestic tourism, lifestyle experiences, transport, and everyday services into one user-friendly interface.

By simplifying entry procedures and promoting cultural landmarks, natural attractions, and year-round events, Hayya is set to remain central to the nation’s ambition of strengthening its position as a leading global tourism and business destination.