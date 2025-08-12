Qatar welcomes 2.6m visitors in H1 2025 as tourism adds over $15bn to GDP

Qatar’s tourism sector continued its strong momentum in the first half of 2025, attracting more than 2.6m international visitors between January and June — a 3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the latest figures from Qatar Tourism.

Visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries made up 36 per cent of arrivals, followed by Europe (26 per cent), Asia and Oceania (22 per cent), and 7 per cent each from the Americas and other Arab countries.

Arrivals were split across air (57 per cent), land (33 per cent), and sea (9 per cent), reflecting the success of Qatar’s multi-access entry strategy.

Qatar tourism boom

Hotels achieved an average occupancy rate of 71 per cent, up two percentage points year-on-year, with 5.23m hotel nights sold — a 7 per cent increase from H1 2024.

Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Visit Qatar, said the results show the success of the country’s strategy to position tourism as a key driver of economic diversification in line with National Vision 2030.

In 2024, Qatar’s tourism sector contributed QR55bn ($15.1bn) to GDP, representing 8 per cent of the economy — a 14 per cent increase from 2023.

This keeps the country on track to meet its Tourism Strategy 2030 target of raising tourism’s GDP share to 10–12 per cent.

In the first half of 2025, Visit Qatar rolled out multiple international campaigns, including:

“Moments Made for You” summer campaign targeting GCC and global audiences

A promotional film with David Beckham showcasing heritage, culture, modern attractions, and natural sites

Expanded stopover promotions in key markets such as the UK, USA, South Africa, China, and Australia

These campaigns coincided with major events such as the Qatar Toy Festival (More than 130,000 visitors, up 12 per cent year-on-year), Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, International Food Festival, and seasonal attractions like Ras Abrouq and whale shark tours.

The second half of the year will see the country host a packed calendar, including:

2025/2026 Cruise Season launch in November — following a record 87 cruise ship calls and more than 360,000 passengers in the last season

T100 Triathlon World Championship Finals in Doha

FIFA Arab Cup 2025

Grand Prix 2025

Tourism Awards 2025

Launch of Michelin Guide Doha 2026

CEO of Visit Qatar Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi said: “Our success in the first half of 2025 demonstrates sustained momentum and growing confidence from regional and global markets in Qatar’s tourism offerings.

“We have attracted more visitors through a distinctive combination of major events, international campaigns, and innovative tourism products that cater to a wide range of interests.

“We will continue to invest in these areas and introduce initiatives that strengthen Qatar’s position as a global destination blending authenticity with modernity, providing residents and visitors with a world-class experience year-round.”

With strategic marketing, diversified events, and record-breaking cruise and air arrivals, the GCC nation is positioning itself as a year-round global destination blending authenticity with modernity.