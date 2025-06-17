Riyadh Air announces Blacklane chauffer service for passengers in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Air has announced it will offer Blacklane chauffeur service to premium-class passengers in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement of the collaboration between the new Saudi airline and the luxury chauffeur service came during the 2025 Paris Airshow.

Through this partnership guests travelling internationally in Riyadh Air Business Elite or Business Class, plus eligible loyalty members will enjoy complimentary luxury chauffeur services with Blacklane within 50km radius of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

Riyadh Air Blacklane chauffeur service

The collaboration represents a significant step in Riyadh Air’s plan to deliver best-in-class services throughout the customer journey experience and brings together two companies committed to exceptional service.

Integrated directly into Riyadh Air’s booking platform, guests will be able to arrange their Blacklane chauffeur as part of their travel experience where eligible.

Guests also have the ability to enjoy seamless journeys, including airport transfers, city-to-city travel, in-city rides and chauffeurs by the hour in Riyadh and at any of the airline’s global destinations.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: “Our partnership with Blacklane reinforces our ethos of ensuring our customers experience Saudi hospitality with world-class service standards. We revealed our stylish new Business Elite and Business Class seats recently, and this is the next step in keeping our promises to deliver an exceptional premium experience to our guests.

“Riyadh Air and Blacklane are two outstanding brands with hospitality and an attention to detail at heart, and our relationship will offer our guests a truly elevated travel itinerary, from the first mile to the last.”

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and Co-Founder of Blacklane, said: “This partnership is more than a service—it’s a promise. Together, Riyadh Air and Blacklane will offer guests a thoughtfully curated journey, marked by reliability, sophistication, and genuine care.

“We look forward to welcoming Riyadh Air guests and ensuring every moment of their journey is unique.”

Blacklane first-class chauffeur-driven vehicles will provide the carrier’s passengers with the best service standards through their local expertise.

The fast-growing company employs 400 people in international hubs with tens of thousands of chauffeur partners who ensure every guest receives a memorable experience.

Blacklane is growing with an ambitious growth strategy, operating in more than 50 countries and over 500 cities around the world.