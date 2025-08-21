Riyadh Air to serve premium Saudi coffee, dates and ‘cola’ on flights

Riyadh Air will serve premium food and drinks from top Saudi brands when it takes off.

Riyadh Air has signed partnership agreements with Milaf Global Food Company and the Saudi Coffee Company to deliver authentic Saudi hospitality by offering guests premium Saudi coffee and dates on board its flights and premium lounges.

The agreements include onboard experiences featuring a curated selection of Saudi coffee sourced from Jazan, Abha, and Al Baha, paired with seven premium varieties of Saudi dates.

Riyadh Air to serve premium coffee and dates

The partnerships align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by celebrating Saudi culture, enriching the guest experience, and showcasing the Kingdom’s heritage to a global audience.

The airline’s guests will also be served “Milaf Cola”, a Saudi beverage made from dates. Available on all flights, it offers travellers a refreshing taste of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage.