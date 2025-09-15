Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global opens first three luxury resorts on Shura Island

Red Sea Global (RSG) , the developer behind The Red Sea and AMAALA tourism destinations, will open the first resorts and attractions on Shura Island to guests in the coming weeks.

The phase one launch includes three hotels – SLS, EDITION, and InterContinental hotels – alongside Shura Links, Saudi Arabia’s first island golf course.

The opening represents a milestone for RSG as it works to deliver Vision 2030’s goals for national transformation and economic diversification.

“As the heart of The Red Sea, Shura Island represents everything Red Sea Global stands for: bold ambition, deep respect for nature, and a commitment to redefining tourism in Saudi Arabia and beyond. With the soft opening of Shura in the coming weeks, we move closer to achieving our mission to set new standards in regenerative tourism, while realizing Vision 2030,” John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global said in a statement.

Shura Island will house 11 resorts when complete, all opening across the next few months. The island will provide guests with access to natural landscapes, amenities, food and beverage outlets, retail facilities, experiences and cultural programming.

Guests can reach the island by boat to the marina or by electric vehicle across the 3.3km Shura crossing, which includes Saudi Arabia’s longest internal bridge. The island features turquoise lagoons, beaches, and hospitality facilities.

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) serves as the gateway to The Red Sea destination. The airport sits within three hours’ flying time of 250 million people and eight hours’ flying time for 85 per cent of the world’s population.

RSI operates domestic and international flights, with Qatar Airways announcing direct flights three times weekly from next month.

SLS Red Sea features 150 rooms and villas, including beachfront and overwater options, with cultural, wellness, and leisure experiences.

The Red Sea EDITION offers 240 rooms, including 53 suites, a spa, multiple dining destinations, and access to watersports and golf.

InterContinental The Red Sea Resort provides 178 rooms and 32 suites, five dining venues, a spa, event spaces, and design inspired by coral reefs.

Eight additional resorts will open in the coming months: Faena, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Grand Hyatt, Jumeirah, Miraval, Raffles, and Rosewood.

Shura Island has a dolphin shape and serves as the heart of The Red Sea. World architects Foster + Partners developed the design concept called ‘Coral Bloom’, inspired by surrounding coral reefs.

The resorts blend with the island’s environment. The development minimises environmental impact and maximises energy efficiency. Shura operates entirely on renewable energy, matching the rest of The Red Sea destination.

Shura Island also features homes for sale. The first properties, announced earlier this year, will be ready for handover at the end of 2025.

Residents will access the island’s entertainments, beaches, and waters, plus the wider destination and resorts.

Shura Links golf course opens as Saudi Arabia’s first island golfing destination

Shura Links opens in September, offering golfing that combines challenge, design, and sustainability.

The course provides views and blends desert landscapes with fairways. Water management and eco-friendly practices form part of its design and operation. Guests and residents from all Red Sea resorts can access the course.

RSG’s destinations at The Red Sea and AMAALA are creating 120,000 jobs, driving economic growth and fostering sustainability.