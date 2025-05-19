Saudi visitors to Moscow surge 470% as Russia boosts tourism ties

Moscow welcomed 52,400 Saudi tourists in 2024, a nearly six-fold increase from 9,300 visitors the previous year, as Russia’s capital strengthens tourism partnerships with the kingdom, Moscow officials said during a promotional tour of Saudi Arabia.

The Moscow City Tourism Committee delegation visited Riyadh and Jeddah to promote cultural exchange and position the Russian capital as a leading destination for Saudi travellers as the kingdom’s outbound tourism market grows.

Saudi tourism to Moscow soars

“Saudi Arabia‘s growing interest in Moscow reflects the city’s rising profile as a destination that blends rich history, vibrant culture, and modern attractions,” said Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

“In the first quarter of 2025, Moscow welcomed 9,900 visitors from Saudi Arabia – it’s a 1.5-fold increase compared to the same period last year,” he added.

The introduction of an electronic visa system in August 2023 has played a significant role in facilitating travel, with more than 80,000 e-visas issued to Saudi nationals to date, making the kingdom the second-largest recipient of Russian e-visas, according to Moscow officials.

The Russian capital has been adapting to accommodate Muslim visitors, with many hotels offering halal dining options and prayer facilities. The city has created a dedicated Muslim-friendly guide listing recommended accommodations and more than 30 halal restaurants throughout Moscow.

This summer, the city will host a series of cultural festivals including the Gardens and Flowers Festival, Theatre Boulevard 2025, the Moscow Mansions programme, Moscow Jazz Festival, and Chess Boulevard, designed to offer family-friendly experiences.

The tourism outreach efforts align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programme, which includes plans to build international cultural partnerships and knowledge exchange, the committee said.