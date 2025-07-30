Saudia enhances baggage recovery with new feature for Apple users

In a move to boost passenger experience via technology, Saudia , the national airline carrier of Saudi Arabia, has introduced Apple’s ‘Share Item Location’ feature to help guests track lost or delayed baggage more efficiently.

The new service allows travellers to securely share the location of their bags equipped with Apple AirTags or Find My network accessories. Using the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, passengers can generate a secure Share Item Location link and submit it through Saudia’s dedicated digital portal. This approach ensures privacy and security, as location sharing automatically ends once the baggage is recovered, manually stopped, or expires after seven days.

Abdulgader Attiah, Chief Data and Technology Officer of Saudia Group, said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to digital transformation, we are elevating the guest experience through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.

“This integration of Apple’s Share Item Location feature underscores our dedication to providing world-class service and setting new standards in the aviation industry.”

The Share Item Location feature operates through Apple’s Find My network, which leverages a global crowd of over one billion Apple devices. These devices use Bluetooth technology to detect nearby missing items and relay their approximate locations back to owners anonymously and with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that neither Apple nor accessory manufacturers can access the data.

Passengers interested in using this feature must update their Apple devices to iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 or later versions.