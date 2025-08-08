Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 8th on TripAdvisor’s 2025 list, tops Middle East attractions

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (SZGM) in Abu Dhabi has risen to eighth place globally on TripAdvisor’s 2025 Top Attractions list, climbing two spots from its 2024 ranking.

It also retains its status as the number one landmark in the Middle East, reinforcing its position as a premier cultural and religious destination.

Based on reviews of more than eight million landmarks worldwide, SZGM ranks within the top 1 per cent globally, reflecting its iconic status and importance in promoting cultural tourism in the UAE.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque among top TripAdvisor attractions

Additionally, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah has earned a place among the top 10 per cent of global landmarks, marking rapid recognition since opening its visitor services.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC), said: “The global recognition attained by Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi reflects the visionary leadership of the UAE. It is the outcome of the centre’s strategic plan, which focuses on enhancing services and providing exceptional experiences for its guests.

“This success crowns a continuous series of outstanding initiatives and services offered throughout the year. These efforts have included the development of both cultural and physical infrastructure, enhancement of facilities, excellence in specialist staff, and the empowerment of Emirati youth by qualifying them to deliver cultural tours and host the mosque’s diverse visitors through distinguished programmes that embody the mosque’s civilisational message.

“These accomplishments open new horizons for the centre, through which we anticipate the future with strategies and plans that enable it to continue fulfilling its civilisational mission with greater efficiency.

“They also allow us to consistently enrich the guest experience through religious and cultural programmes, exhibitions, and initiatives that reflect the mosque’s message, presented in innovative formats and a refined manner that meets aspirations and fulfils our vision.”

Welcoming more than seven million visitors annually, SZGM transcends its role as a place of worship to serve as a beacon of Islamic art, culture, and peaceful coexistence.

Its tranquil spaces foster a unique human tapestry of fraternity and dialogue among diverse cultures and faiths.

Visitors enjoy comprehensive facilities such as exhibition halls, a library, shopping and dining at Souq Al Jami’.

Innovative experiences like guided cultural tours, ‘Unseen Glimpses’ electric car tours, and 24-hour visits ensure a rich and inclusive engagement for all guests.

The SZGM also hosts dynamic exhibitions and the immersive Diya – A Universe of Light experience, which narrates the mosque’s message of peace and cultural heritage through sound, visuals, and sensory effects.

