UAE airlines cancel flights: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia announce suspensions amid rising tensions

UAE airlines have announced suspended flights to and from multiple destinations amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia revealed updated schedules with flights to Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Iran suspended.

Dubai Airports said: “Some flights at DXB and DWC are cancelled or delayed due to airspace closures over parts of the region”, and airlines across the UAE gave details of major disruption to scheduled flights.

Emirates suspends some UAE flights

In a statement, Emirates said: “Due to the current situation, the following Emirates flights to/from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iran are cancelled:

“June 13:

EK945/EK946 : Dubai – Basra ‑ Dubai

EK943/EK944: Dubai ‑ Baghdad – Dubai

EK979/EK978: Dubai – Tehran – Dubai

EK980: Tehran ‑ Dubai

EK903/EK904: Dubai – Amman ‑ Dubai

EK905/EK906: Dubai – Amman – Dubai

EK957/EK958: Dubai – Beirut – Dubai

EK953/EK954: Dubai – Beirut – Dubai

“June 14:

EK977/EK978: Dubai – Tehran – Dubai

EK971/EK972: Dubai‑Tehran ‑Dubai

EK979/EK980: Dubai‑Tehran‑Dubai

EK943/EK944: Dubai – Baghdad – Dubai

“ June 15:

EK977/EK978: Dubai – Tehran – Dubai

EK979/EK980: Dubai‑Tehran‑Dubai

EK945/EK946: Dubai – Basra – Dubai

EK941/EK942: Dubai – Baghdad ‑ Dubai

“Customer connecting through Dubai with final their destination in Iraq, Iran, Jordan and Lebanon will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“Customers impacted by the flight cancellations should contact their travel agents or local Emirates office for rebooking options.

“Customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport are also advised to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We continue to closely monitor developments. The safety of our passengers, employees and operations will always be our top priority”.

Etihad Airways suspends some UAE flights

Etihad Airways also said it was “experiencing disruption to several services across the region due to airspace closures and the ongoing regional situation”.

As a result, it said, these flights have been cancelled or delayed:

June 13:

EY595 / EY596, EY593 / EY594, and EY597 / EY598 between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) – Cancelled

EY590 from Amman (AMM) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) – is experiencing an extended delay

June 14:

EY595 / EY596 between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv – currently scheduled to operate but may be subject to delay

EY589 from Abu Dhabi to Amman – currently scheduled to operate but may be subject to delay

The airline added that it is re-routing a number of flights in response to restricted airspace in parts of the Middle East.

In a statement, it said: “Guests transiting through Abu Dhabi to connect to cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel from their point of origin.

“This remains a developing situation and is likely to cause some disruption and delays over the coming days. Etihad is continuously monitoring airspace and security updates in close coordination with the relevant authorities.

“The safety of our guests and crew remains our highest priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused”.

Flydubai suspends some UAE flights

Flydubai announced significant impact to its network and suspension of flights.

It said: “Due to the current situation and the closure of certain airspace corridors, flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from the following countries until June 15, 2025:

Azerbaijan

Georgia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Syria

Lebanon

Russia

Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Kyrgyzstan

“Passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in any of the above countries will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. flydubai continues to monitor the situation closely, with the safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remaining our highest priority.

“Please note that some other flights may be subject to delays or rerouting”.

Air Arabia suspends some UAE flights

Air Arabia said that due to the current situation and the closure of airspace, it has temporarily cancelled flights to and from the following countries:

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Russia

Armenia

Uzbekistan

Azerbaijan

Georgia

Kyrgyztan

Kazakhstan

The airline added that several other UAE flights are experiencing delays or rerouting as a result and said customers with bookings on affected flights would be notified directly.