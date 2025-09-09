UAE tourism surges as hotels generate $7.1bn in first half of 2025

The UAE’s tourism sector continued its strong growth trajectory in the first half of 2025, with hotel establishment revenues surpassing AED26bn ($7.1bn), according to Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council.

Speaking at the Council’s third meeting of the year, Bin Touq said the figure represents a 6.3 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

He added that the hotel occupancy rate reached 80.5 per cent, underscoring the resilience and competitiveness of the sector.

UAE tourism growth

Bin Touq highlighted that these results support the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to raise the sector’s contribution to the national economy to AED450bn ($122.5bn) by the next decade.

He said: “Through the Emirates Tourism Council, we continue our efforts to promote sustainable tourism development in the country by fostering effective partnerships between the public and private sectors and launching innovative initiatives and projects.

“These efforts not only drive tourism growth but also create exceptional travel experiences, offer unique opportunities to Emirati talents, and strengthen our national tourism identity on the global stage.”

The meeting brought together the chairpersons and directors general of local tourism authorities across the UAE. Attendees reviewed new tourism initiatives designed to enhance competitiveness, strengthen coordination with the private sector, and accelerate the implementation of previously issued recommendations.

Preparations for the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit, set to take place on October 27 as part of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS World), were also discussed.

Ministers and senior officials from 53 African countries will attend, highlighting the UAE’s growing role as a global hub for tourism investment.

The summit will act as a platform to build partnerships and explore joint opportunities in tourism infrastructure, sustainable hospitality, and specialised tourism products, further positioning the UAE as a trusted partner in connecting African and global markets.

Local tourism authorities also shared updates on achievements from the past nine months and outlined development plans for 2026, including initiatives aimed at reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading regional and global destination.

Bin Touq reiterated that under the guidance of the country’s leadership, tourism remains a strategic driver of non-oil GDP growth and a cornerstone of the UAE’s transition to a new, diversified economic model.