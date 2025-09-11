World’s tallest Ciel Dubai Marina hotel announces November opening

Ciel Dubai Marina , Vignette Collection by IHG will open its doors in November 2025 as the world’s tallest hotel, featuring the highest infinity pool globally.

The 82-storey tower reaches 377 metres in height and offers 1,004 rooms and suites.

The property joins IHG’s Vignette Collection, the group’s first collection brand representing hotels in destinations. The brand combines individual property identity with collective vision through ‘Memorable Rituals’ and ‘A Means For Good’ principles.

Ciel Dubai Marina: 377-metre tower becomes world’s tallest all-hotel building

“We are extremely proud to witness our vision for Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection come to life in a truly idyllic location, with unbeatable views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline,” Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group said in a statement.

“Ciel represents a landmark development that reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for tourism and business travel. Standing at 377 meters, the all-hotel tower will redefine upper-upscale hospitality, blending innovation, luxury, and creativity through its striking design, world-class amenities, and breathtaking vistas,” he added.

The First Group Hospitality manages the property, which provides access to Dubai Marina with dining, shopping, beaches, and attractions.

The hotel sits minutes from Palm Jumeirah and Uptown Dubai. JBR beachfront and Bluewaters destination, home to The Walk and Ain Dubai observation wheel, are nearby.

The property offers direct Marina boardwalk access with water taxis, plus connections to Dubai Marina Mall and tram and metro services.

“When we launched the Vignette Collection in late 2021, our vision was to create a portfolio of unique luxury hotels. The highly anticipated November opening of Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection – set to become the world’s tallest all-hotel tower – is the pinnacle of that vision, showcasing the collection’s success and our dedication to providing extraordinary experiences for our guests,” Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts for India, Middle East & Africa explained.

Award-winning architect Norr designed the building with an “eye of the needle” shape. All rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows with views of Palm Jumeirah, Arabian Gulf, and Dubai’s skyline.

Eight dining venues will operate within the hotel. West 13 celebrates Mediterranean cuisine from Italy, Greece, Spain, France, and Latin America.

The venue features open kitchens and sustainably farmed produce. Handmade pasta, Greek gyro stations, tacos, empanadas, and mezze are prepared fresh daily alongside in-house bakery items.

East 14 offers flavours from Asia, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam in buffet style. Live Ramen and Pho stations, Sushi and Dim Sum counters, and Indian curries feature alongside Asian salads, breads, and condiments.

Risen Café and Artisanal Bakery brings locally sourced ingredients to breakfast, lunch, and all-day menus. The venue serves confectioneries, café dishes, pastries and barista coffee for mornings, meetings, and afternoons.

Tattu, the UK-born modern Asian concept, will create a multi-level destination comprising Tattu Restaurant & Bar, Tattu Sky Pool and Tattu Sky Lounge. The restaurant on level 74 serves contemporary Chinese and Japanese cuisine within dramatic interiors.

Level 76 houses the world’s highest infinity pool with daybeds, Japanese-fusion bites and DJ sets. Level 81 features the Sky Lounge & Terrace with 360-degree views, cocktails and music.

A spa on the 61st floor combines advanced beauty rituals with traditional treatments. The facility includes a 24/7 gym with panoramic views and equipment for cardio, strength, and functional training.

Hotel guests receive complimentary transfers to Soluna Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah, 15 minutes away. The beach club offers private pool access and shoreline facilities.

Children’s facilities include a Splash Pad, Kids Club, child-friendly menus, and check-in amenities.

The Executive Lounge, Nest, operates on the 16th floor serving refreshments throughout the day for Executive Club room and Suite guests. Meeting rooms with technology, spaces and skyline views accommodate business gatherings and group experiences.

The project represents The First Group’s most ambitious development to date. The Dubai developer partnered with IHG’s Vignette Collection, allowing independent hotels to maintain identity while accessing IHG’s global scale and expertise.