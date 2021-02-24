Why prospects for Dubai’s luxury property market remain high for 2021

Nearly a third of Middle East-based ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) are planning to buy a new home in 2021, according to Knight Frank.

Such demand from Middle Eastern UHNWIs, those worth $30 million or more, stretches across the world, with the UK, US, Turkey, Spain and the UAE being the top five locations where such purchases are planned, its Wealth Report 2021 showed.

In the GCC region, weaker economic conditions and historic supply gluts in parts have underpinned prices falls in Doha (-6 percent), Dubai (-5.9 percent) and Riyadh (-3.3 percent) while Abu Dhabi’s prime market saw prices remain stable over this period.

Taimur Khan, head of research at Knight Frank Middle East, said: “Despite prime prices softening in almost all key markets, demand for prime residential property has remained robust throughout 2020. There are also early indications that we are seeing these markets begin to enter new market cycles.

“For example, while Dubai’s prime residential market saw prices decrease by 5.9 percent in the year to November 2020, we are beginning to see signs of a recovery in price performance in some prime sub-markets.”

He added that in the six months to December, apartment and villa prices on the Palm Jumeirah increased by 5.1 percent and 9.4 percent respectively while, over the same period, villa prices in District One increased by 3.5 percent.

Downtown Dubai

“Other prime markets such as Downtown Dubai and Emirates Hills are also showing similar signs of improvement in market performance. More so, in contrast to the mainstream market, prime transaction volumes increased by 7.9 percent in 2020 compared to 2019,” said Khan.

According to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2021, 26 percent of UHNWIs globally are planning to buy a new home in 2021, a sharp increase from the 21 percent revealed in 2020. This demand will help fuel price rises of up to 7 percent in key markets over the course of the year.

Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank said: “The Wealth Report confirms a clear rise in demand for residential property… Demand is especially strong for rural and coastal properties, with access to open space being the most highly desired feature.

“The pandemic is super-charging demand for locations that offer a surfeit of wellness – think mountains, lakes, and coastal hot-spots. Demand will help fuel price rises of up to 7 percent for our key markets this year.”

Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank.

Auckland led Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index with price rises of 18 percent in 2020. New Zealand’s handling of Covid-19, its rapid economic recovery, ultra-low mortgage rates and limited supply of stock were behind the surge, Knight Frank said.

The index, which tracks the movement of luxury residential prices in 100 cities and second home markets globally for the 12 months to the end of December also revealed that Asian cities occupied the next three rankings – Shenzhen (+13 percent), Seoul (+12 percent) and Manila (+10 percent) while Australasia and North America were the top-performing regions in 2020.

According to the report, the European prime property market was stop-start in 2020. Despite cities leading the results – Zurich (8 percent), Stockholm (6 percent) and Amsterdam (6 percent) – the focus of transactional activity from June onwards was firmly on coastal, rural or alpine resorts. Second home hotspots of Tuscany, Provence and the South of France saw successive bursts of activity each time lockdown rules eased.

In the UK, an eight-week Spring shutdown during the nation’s traditional peak selling season saw London (-4 percent) playing catch-up over the summer. Once the property market was allowed to resume, a release of pent-up demand boosted by a welcome stamp duty holiday buoyed the market.