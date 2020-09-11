Revealed: the UAE jobs most in demand during the coronavirus pandemic

The global headlines scream job losses but the coronavirus pandemic has also created opportunities in some sectors.

Ola Haddad, director of Human Resources at Bayt.com, reveals which five sectors in the UAE job market are now hiring despite the country still being in the grip Covid-19.

She told Arabian Business: "So much has changed in the business world and the recruitment landscape since the start of 2020. Although the Covid-19 outbreaks have forced many companies to rethink their hiring efforts and to operate on minimum resources, many critical roles continue to operate at full capacity.

"There is a significant number of industries, specialisations, and job roles that are much needed to be on the ground today, either in the medical field, the logistical and transportation field, or other vital areas for economic continuity," she added.

She said Bayt.com is seeing an increased demand for jobs in the UAE in the following sectors:

Internet & E-commerce

IT Services

Medical Clinic

Distribution & Logistics

Software Development

The percentage growth rate is 54 percent for Internet & E-commerce, 164 percent for IT Services, 73 percent for Medical Clinic, 275 percent for Distribution & Logistics, and 150 percent for Software Development when comparing last month to April.

Haddad added: "It comes as no surprise that the demand for jobs in these sectors has increased dramatically over the last few months. The pandemic has redefined major operations and activities, and has left companies of all sizes scrimmaging to implement remote work options, and to adapt to a fully virtual world, resorting to technology to run their operations."

She said Bayt.com has recently introduced free job postings for employers across the region to fill critical roles, in effort to increase the visibility of online work opportunities, and to support recruitment activities without physical contact.

