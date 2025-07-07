Saudi Arabia announces new work permit system for expats

Saudi Arabia ‘s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has implemented a new system for expat work permits.

The new classification system divides expat workers in the kingdom into three skill categories: high-skill, skilled, and basic.

Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi announced the decision, which aims to enhance worker performance and attract global talent to transfer expertise and experience to the Saudi labour market.

Saudi Arabia introduces skill-based work permit classification for foreign workers

The measure seeks to improve operational efficiency, benefit from international experience, and build an environment that supports innovation and the development of business models, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The decision will improve verification mechanisms and enable management of the skill-level distribution of expatriate workers in the labour market by ensuring that workers possess the required skills and qualifications for their job roles, in line with international practices.

The classification of existing work permits and technical system upgrades began on June 18 for expatriates currently working in the Saudi labour market.

The classification has taken effect for incoming expat workers as of July 1.

The ministry has issued a guidance manual outlining all the details of the decision, which is available on its website.

This decision forms part of the ministry’s efforts to foster a labour market, develop human capital, and enhance the business environment, contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Programme.