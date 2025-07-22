UAE jobs: Emirates Group announces MASSIVE recruitment drive

The Emirates Group has launched a talent acquisition programme targeting 17,300 new employees this financial year across 350 roles spanning Emirates Airline and dnata operations.

The recruitment drive covers positions throughout the aviation group’s operations, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, commercial and sales teams, customer service, ground handling, catering, IT, HR and finance departments.

dnata requires more than 4,000 cargo, catering and ground handling specialists.

We’re expanding our global talent footprint, recruiting over 17,300 professionals this year. If you’re looking to join the Emirates Group, apply now at https://t.co/uE4CgTPm5f. pic.twitter.com/OfIlhba2RK — Emirates (@emirates) July 22, 2025

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, said in a statement: “The Emirates Group’s people strategy is anchored in Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and our own projected growth and expansion. We’re seeking world-class talent to fuel our bold ambition, redefine the future of aviation, and continue our commitment and culture of innovation and excellence. This is an opportunity for skilled and talented professionals to play a stellar role in our future, our strategy, and our growth story.”

Emirates Group launches massive hiring drive

The Group will host more than 2,100 open days and talent acquisition events across 150 cities throughout the year.

These events will target pilots, IT professionals, engineers and cabin crew candidates, with Dubai-based sessions engaging UAE national students and graduates.

The recruitment programme builds on the Group’s recent hiring activity. Since 2022, Emirates Group has recruited more than 41,000 professionals, including nearly 27,000 in operational roles, bringing total workforce numbers to 121,000.

The Group received more than 3.7 million applications in the last financial year across all brands and departments.

Candidates cite the Group’s brand reputation, people-first strategy, tax-free salaries, benefits packages, and training programmes as attraction factors.

Dubai-based employees receive profit share eligibility, medical and life insurance coverage, travel benefits including annual leave and service-related flight tickets for employees, family and friends, concessional cargo rates, and membership cards providing discounts at retail, hospitality and lifestyle outlets.

Applications for roles and information about recruitment events are available on the group’s careers page.