Dubai Shopping Festival begins with 12-hour flash sale

The 12-hour sale will see discounts of up to 90 percent offered on fashion, jewellery, homeware, electronics and other items (Photo credit: ITP Images)

The 39-day Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) opened on Wednesday with a 12-hour flash sale at Mall of the Emirates and City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Ma’aisem, Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha.

“Majid Al Futtaim’s exclusive 12-hour sale in partnership with Dubai Festival & Retail Establishment is one of the most anticipated promotions of the year and an exciting activity to start the 24th Dubai Shopping Festival in the city,” said Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, the managing director for Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Shopping malls in the UAE, Bahrain and Oman.

Sharaf added that organisers are “expecting to attract a record number of residents as well as regional and international tourists.”

The 12-hour sale – which will continue until midnight – will see discounts of up to 90 percent offered on fashion, jewellery, homeware, electronics and other items.

Additionally, shoppers will also be eligible to win a cash prize of AED 50,000.

More than 1,500 across Mall of the Emirates and City Centres Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem, Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha are participating in the DSF, which runs until February 2.

The event also includes “weekend surprises” on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays which will be announced by a retailer 24 hours before the weekend, starting on December 27.

Other DSF events include raffles and prizes, including a draw at Mall of the Emirates in which the winner will receive 15 times the purchase value upon shopping for AED 650 at any retailer in the mall.