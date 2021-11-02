How Dubai is increasing its appeal as global sporting destination

Dubai will step up its efforts to be recognised as a leading global sporting hub this month by hosting 111 events including 20 top international events.

Four of the events are world championships – the 25th Karate World Championships, IBF Bowling World Championships, FIDE World Chess Championship and the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup.

November will also see the highest ranked players on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai contest the final event of the season, the $9 million DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 18-21, while the top eight teams from the world of beach soccer will battle on the sands of Kite Beach for glory in the 10th Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai (pictured below).

The contribution of the sporting sector to Dubai’s economy exceeds AED4 billion annually, according to recently released figures, and employs more than 20,000 people.

There is an exciting new addition to Dubai’s cycling calendar this month – the Giro d’Italia Criterium, which is a 30-lap short-format race that will take place on November 6, as part of Expo 2020 Dubai, on a 2.1km circuit.

Spectators will return to the European Tour’s season ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai after being banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Expo 2020 Dubai will host the FIDE World Chess Championship 2021 from November 24 and December 16, where reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway will defend his crown against Russian challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi.

The Twenty20 World Cup, which is taking place in the UAE, will also continue with 17 matches – six in Dubai – taking place this month.

Other international events taking place in Dubai this month included the Arab Billiards and Snooker Championship, the West Asia Billiards and Snooker Championship and the MMA PaRUS Fight Championship.

Last month, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said encouraging international sporting activity and expanding the infrastructure in this sector, is a high priority of the UAE leadership, and an integral part of the drive to transform Dubai into the world’s best city to live in and work.

He added that the emirate’s ability to implement rigorous precautionary protocols and high vaccination rates have made it a preferred destination for international tournaments.

In 2021, with many sporting events being cancelled across the world due to the pandemic, Dubai has emerged as one of the safest venues for global tournaments.

Since the beginning of 2021, Dubai has also hosted over 70 training camps and friendly matches for international teams in sports including swimming, synchronised swimming, modern pentathlon, cycling, tennis, football, badminton, cricket, rugby and golf.