Dubai invites global experts to help develop green hydrogen project

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited the world’s top consulting companies to submit offers to develop an ambitious strategy for the production of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support a green economy.

The objectives are to develop the green mobility sector, reduce carbon emissions from various industries, generate electrical and thermal energy and produce water and other applications.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer (pictured below), managing director and CEO of DEWA, said the move was part of plans to promote Dubai’s transformation into a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

“Our efforts also align with Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and enhance its proactive role in shaping and supporting the future of energy and climate change,” he said.

“The production of green hydrogen is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. This project contributes to paving the way for building a green economy based on clean energies, and among the green hydrogen,” added Al Tayer.

The Green Hydrogen project, implemented in collaboration between DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Siemens Energy at DEWA’s R&D Centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, is the first in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar power.

The pilot plant was designed to facilitate future applications and test platforms of different uses for hydrogen, such as energy production and transportation.

The project aims to develop the hydrogen economy, open up local markets to hydrogen vehicles, and encourage an increase in the number of environmentally-friendly vehicles. In partnership with Emirates National Oil Company, DEWA is also studying plans to build a hydrogen fuelling station.