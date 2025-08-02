Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala invests in AI open-source company Anaconda

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital has participated as one of the main investors alongside Insight Partners in the US$150 million Series C funding of Anaconda Inc, the company committed to advancing AI with open source at scale.

The company operates profitably with over US$150 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) as of July 2025. The new funding values the startup at about US$1.5 billion.

Acquisitions on their mind

Capital will be invested in new AI features, strategic acquisitions, and to fuel Anaconda’s global expansion into new markets. Additionally, the funding will offer liquidity options for current and former employees, driving the company’s continued momentum and growth.

This news comes on the heels of Anaconda’s newly launched AI Platform as well as a recently announced partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company.

Since its founding in 2012, Anaconda has been one of the most trusted and widely used Python distribution platforms, with over 21 billion downloads and 50 million users. Today, more than 10,000 large enterprises rely on Anaconda to build and manage AI systems effectively.

The infusion of capital comes at a pivotal moment as enterprises shift from isolated data science projects to building compound AI applications, validating Anaconda’s mission to empower organisations and builders to innovate with data through a unified open source ecosystem for enterprise Python—the coding language that has become synonymous with AI development.

George Mathew, Insight Partners Managing Director, said: “As agents and compound AI systems gain traction, companies need a foundational platform to effectively manage key open source artifacts and components to drive fast, scalable innovation. Anaconda takes this a step further by layering simplicity and security to AI in enterprise landscapes.

“As enterprises move from specialised data science to generalised AI systems, we believe Anaconda is incredibly well-positioned for this generational shift.”