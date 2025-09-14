DP World in Canada to develop Montreal Port Authority’s Contrecœur expansion

DP World in Canada – a joint venture between Dubai’s DP World and Quebec-based global investment company La Caisse – has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) for the design of the land-based works of the future container terminal as part of the Port of Montreal’s expansion project in Contrecœur.

Selected for its international expertise in operational excellence, technological innovation, and sustainable development, DP World will make the future Contrecœur terminal its sixth port facility in Canada, joining Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John, and Vancouver.

Globally, DP World operates more than 60 ports and terminals across 64 countries.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, commented: “We’re honoured to deliver this transformational project, which will elevate the Port of Montreal’s role in global trade and diversify Canadian trade.

“More importantly, the Contrecœur terminal will serve as a true economic engine for Quebec and Eastern Canada – creating thousands of jobs during construction and driving long-term prosperity through expanded trade capacity. This project will not only strengthen the region’s position in global commerce but also deliver lasting benefits for local communities and businesses.”

The MPA and DP World’s Canadian operations will finalise the terminal’s design as well as the terms of the construction and operating contract, which will take effect with the start of land works.

The Port of Montreal’s Contrecœur expansion project is based on a hybrid approach. MPA will oversee in-water works, which has been planned in collaboration with CTCGP (Pomerleau and Aecon) using a collaborative design-build approach.

DP World will be responsible for land works and operations. It will lead the construction of the terminal (container yard, buildings, utilities, and rail connection) and ensure its operation and maintenance for the next 40 years.

Julie Gascon, President and CEO, Montreal Port Authority, added: “The agreement with DP World here in Canada marks a decisive step in realising the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur.

“By leveraging innovation, sustainability, and the expertise of a world-class partner, we are strengthening the Port of Montreal’s strategic role as an economic engine for Quebec and Canada.

“This project is designed not only to meet the growing need for business diversification but also to create long-term value by supporting Canadian economic sovereignty as global trade evolves. We are a maritime nation, and the future of international commerce will pass through our ports.”

Subject to obtaining the required approvals, site preparation work is expected to start later this year. Launch of the design phase for land works, including the selection of a designer as part of this process, is also scheduled to be finished in 2025.

In 2026, the start of in-water works begins, alongside finalisation of the terminal design and construction and operating agreement with DP World. Land-based work will start in 2027.

The whole project is scheduled to be completed by 2030.