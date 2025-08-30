Emirates Glass to manufacture and distribute ClearVue solar glazing solutions

Emirates Glass, a leading glass processing company in the region and a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, will bring cutting-edge solar glazing solutions to the UAE and the GCC market after signing a five-year Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement with Australia’s ClearVue Technologies.

Production is expected to commence later this year. Emirates Glass will also hold non-exclusive distribution rights across the GCC, supporting the increasing demand for sustainable building materials in sun-rich environments.

ClearVue produces advanced solar-integrated glass – a technology that allows glass to generate electricity from sunlight while maintaining clarity and high-performance insulation.

The solar glazing, spandrel and cladding technology is designed for use in commercial, residential, and institutional developments and is suitable for façades, skylights, windows, canopies, and even greenhouses – offering a blend of function, energy efficiency, and design flexibility.

Rizwanulla Khan, Executive President of Emirates Glass, commented: “We are excited to partner with ClearVue and introduce this innovative technology to our customers across the region.

“As the construction sector continues to evolve, the need for energy-efficient, high-performance building materials is more urgent than ever. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to sustainable innovation and reinforces our position at the forefront of the regional glass industry.”

ClearVue’s Integrated Solar Façade maximises on-site renewable energy generation for a sustainable building envelope. This allows buildings to reduce reliance on conventional power sources while enhancing natural light and thermal performance. The solutions are engineered to seamlessly deploy standard curtainwall and framing systems while meeting the most stringent fire rating requirements.

Doug Hunt, Global CEO of ClearVue Technologies, added: “Emirates Glass is a recognised leader in the Middle East’s glass manufacturing sector, and we are pleased to collaborate with them as we expand our global footprint. The UAE and GCC are ideal markets for our solar facade solutions, given the region’s focus on sustainability and abundance of sunlight.”

Established in 1998, Emirates Glass has become a significant player in the architectural glass industry, contributing to iconic buildings across the UAE and beyond. The company operates one of the largest single-site integrated glass processing facilities globally, covering 400,000 square feet.