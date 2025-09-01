Bahrain businessman Khalid Kanoo dies at 84

Bahrain has lost one of its most influential economic and cultural leaders with the passing of Khalid Mohammed Kanoo, chairman of the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group . He died on August 29, at the age of 84.

A towering figure in both the private and public spheres, Khalid Kanoo played a pivotal role in shaping the modern economic landscape of Bahrain and the wider Gulf region. Under his stewardship, the Kanoo Group, one of the oldest and most respected family-run conglomerates in the Middle East, expanded its footprint across the GCC, cementing its reputation as a cornerstone of regional commerce.

A legacy rooted in vision and values

Born in 1941, Khalid Kanoo belonged to one of Bahrain’s most prominent merchant families. Educated in Bahrain and the United States, where he completed the Advanced Management Programme (AMP), Khalid Kanoo brought a blend of global acumen and local insight to his leadership style. He was known for his strategic foresight, integrity, and deep commitment to national development.

Beyond the boardroom, Khalid Kanoo was a dedicated public servant and cultural advocate. He served as chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), where he was instrumental in shaping pro-business policies and championing the role of the private sector in national development. His influence extended to the financial sector as well, where he held board positions at several leading banks and investment firms.

But his impact wasn’t confined to economics alone. Khalid Kanoo was a passionate supporter of Bahraini identity, heritage, and the arts. In 1998, he helped establish the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Award for Voluntary Work, an initiative that promotes education, culture, and community engagement. His philanthropic efforts and commitment to social development earned him widespread admiration and respect.

An accomplished author, Khalid Kanoo penned two significant works: The House of Kanoo – A Century of Trade, which documents his family’s enduring legacy in regional commerce, and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Future Challenges Facing GCC Chambers, a forward-looking reflection on the evolution of business leadership in the Gulf.

Khalid Kanoo’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will endure. Through his leadership, writings, and civic contributions, he leaves behind a blueprint for responsible entrepreneurship and national service.

Business leaders, public officials, and community figures across the region have expressed their condolences, paying tribute to a man whose life’s work helped define Bahrain’s role in the modern Gulf economy.