UAE’s GSU part of consortium to create renewable energy hub in Egypt

UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU) will be part of a consortium that will develop an integrated solar industrial complex in Egypt, as part of a deal worth US$220 million (AED808 million).

The other partners in the project, that will create one of the region’s largest renewable energy manufacturing hubs, are Egypt’s AH Industrial Management, China’s JA Solar and Bahrain’s Infinity Capital.

The ‘Atum Solar Egypt’ project in Ain Sokhna (TEDA) will span over an area of 200,000 square metres and include a 2 GW solar cells factory for exports, and a 2 GW solar module factory to serve Egypt and Africa with reliable, clean power.

From construction to full operation, the project is expected to take three years and will generate more than 800 direct jobs.

GSU, part of Abu Dhabi’s Resources Investment, said the project reflects the UAE’s leadership in driving the green transition across the Middle East and Africa.

Ali Alshimmari, CEO and Managing Director of Global South Utilities, commented: “This partnership reflects the UAE’s commitment to clean energy investments that drive economic development while empowering communities. Our project in Egypt is not only an industrial venture; it is an Arab-Asian collaboration that strengthens the Global South and localises green technology.”

The signing ceremony on Wednesday was witnessed by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. Also present were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Industry, Lieutenant General Kamel Al Wazir, and Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority.

The project underscores the UAE’s role as a regional leader in renewable energy and reflects its vision of advancing industrial and economic integration across the Arab world and Asia, while supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030.