28 festive gift ideas for executives

Saint Laurent cotton-velvet blazer Boss your next boardroom presentation with this inly midnight blue blazer, which takes inspiration from the smoking jackets that were all the rage in the Seventies. $2,142

Hermes Brandebourgs Points shawl 140 Taking design inspiration from the Imperial Guard of the Second French Empire, this shawl is still semi-plain enough to pull off at work meetings. It’s also great for protecting your neck from cold AC air and chilly winter breezes alike. $1,214

Kingsman cashmere cardigan Inspired by the style championed by Colin Firth in the eponymous film, this woolen cardigan is knitted from the finest soft cashmere and works perfectly with a brown belt and smart loafers. Available in navy or cream. $1,010

Church’s Pamington leather Oxfords For timeless footwear of the finest calibre, look no further than the humble Oxfords. You won’t find a richer heritage in this space than Church’s – it was founded in 1873 by a man whose great grandfather was a master cordwainer (a shoemaker specialised in making new shoes from leather). We’re sure he’d appreciate this Pamington pair, which is handcrafted from black leather and has Goodyear rubber soles. $544

Brooks Brothers Regent fitted dress shirt with Coolmax technology With breathability, moisture-wicking and quick-dry properties, this is an ideal executive shirt for Middle Eastern weather. Wrinkle resistance will keep its wearer looking sharp no matter what the day throws at them. $197

Accessories

Berluti calfskin leather paper basket Made from a single piece of premium hand-stitched Venezia leather lined with black calfskin, this basket is made for leaders who worked hard to get where they are, and value excellence in all aspects of life. $6,726

Pineider cherry wood and leather travel desk set In an increasingly fleeting digital age, it’s nice to occasionally hark back to simpler times. This cherry wood and navy calfskin leather travel set includes 12 nibs, a dip pen, black ink well, leather notebook and everything you need to send the most formal, fancy invitations you like. Not many companies can claim the likes of Lord Byron and even Napolean as clientele, but Pineider can. $3,721

Louis Vutton Horizon 55 travel carry on trolley A functional travel trolley from an iconic fashion house, this luxury four-wheeled cabin-friendly bag was imagined by celebrated industrial designer Marc Newson. $3,513

Breitling Endurance Pro If you’re seeking a more vibrant timepiece, the Endurance Pro is our pick. An ultra-light case and hypoallergenic band ensure you can comfortably wear it for hours – ideally while rocking an athleisure look – and its Caliber 82 SuperQuartz chronograph ensures unmatched timekeeping precision. $3,205

Wohngeist 7-piece tool kit This handcrafted toolset is both functional and rustic. Its leather handle looks great, while magnets built into the base of the box hold the plier, Swiss army knife, 225g hammer and everything else nicely in place. $1,286

Cartier Wax Seal Décor cufflinks A classic design that evokes medieval imagery of quills and parchment, you can just imagine Lord Tywin Lannister sealing a letter with this kind of seal, although the sigil is two Cs rather than a hand or lion. $509

Mont Blanc Starwalker Blue Planet Precious Resin Fineliner With the translucent blue dome beneath a star, this writing instrument evokes the colours of the ocean when seen from space. It celebrates water, perhaps the Earth’s most precious resource, and has platinum fittings. $422

Gucci Kingsnake wallet Did you know that the kingsnake takes its name from its richly varied diet, which includes other snakes? The stripes on this magnificent specimen match its 100 percent canvas background, while the inside of this wallet has eight card slots and two cash compartments. $411

Shinola Madone leather carryall bag Whether you’re heading to the gym or away for a weekend retreat, this classy Detroit-made all-leather hold-all has interior and exterior pockets, a timeless design and the quality to last years. $353

Aspinal of London sterling silver money clip Despite all the hype about digital payments, cash remains king in the Middle East. This cool little sterling silver clip, which can be customised, will hold your bills securely. $243

Tech

Technogym Skillmill connect Probably the best treadmill money can buy, the Skillmill is non-motorised, allowing users to practice lateral movements as well as pushing and pulling exercises, while a connected LCD console delivers advanced performance tracking. $13,634

Klipsch Forte III A 12-inch woofer, horn-loaded midrange and tweeter, and sizeable 15-inch sub-bass rear-mounted passive radiator work together to make the Forte III an ideal gift for the discerning audiophile in your life. The book-matched veneer is carefully sliced from real timber in a black ash or walnut finish (pictured). $4,057

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM While gaming laptops are more than powerful enough to handle most professional applications with ease, they rarely look good doing it. The Zephyrus G14 ACRNM edition finally bucks this trend. It not only packs in a powerful GeForce RTX 2060 GPU but is also energy efficient and, usefully, can be topped up by a USB C power bank in a bind. From $2,723

iPad Pro Pair the world’s best tablet with the magic keyboard and you might not need a laptop any more. As with all Apple hardware, years of software updates make the iPad Pro a suitable investment for the long term. From $871

Dyson Air Wrap Copper Edition An aesthetic update to one of the most unique – and useful – styling devices out there, the Air Wrap can curl, wave, smoothen and dry all types of hair effortlessly thanks to a number of attachments and Dyson’s patented technology. $572

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus true wireless tortoiseshell AirPods have been around for a few years now, but did you know there are other true wireless options available that sound and look better? This set, made from handcrafted acetate, has active noise cancellation and ambient listening modes, with crisp audio backed by 10mm beryllium drives. $326

Moshi IonSlim 10K USB-C portable battery There are a million powerbanks out there, but this one has the rare feature of past-through charging – where you can charge a device and the power bank at the same time – and has enough output to fuel a Macbook Pro. It’s prettier than most, too. $100

Coffee table gear

Amalgam Collection – Jaguar E-type model This 1:8 model took nearly 396 hours to hand assemble and, with this degree of meticulousness, it shows. Jag aficionados will love the level of detail that’s gone into the alloy wheels, as well as the fully functional doors, hood and boot. Available in red, it’s the perfect thing to brighten up any private office. $11,837

LEGO Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Besides beautiful people, the James Bond franchise has been synonymous with some stunning vehicles over the decades. This 1,290-piece set provides 007 fans a challenging and rewarding nostalgia hit. This DB5 has Bond options, of course – ejector seats, front-facing machine guns and tyre scythes come standard. $181

Rolling Stone: The Illustrated Portraits coffee table book Over the past few decades, Rolling Stone has published hundreds of iconic illustrations of notable pop culture and political figures. This coffee table book features 200 of its best, with everyone from Bob Dylan to Barack Obama found in its pages. There are plenty of colourful anecdotes in here to dive into as well. $40

Self-care

Acca Kappa Design Resina shaving set We’re not sure whether 2021 will finally spell the end of the beard for professionals, but if so, this classical shaving set is the ideal, useful gift for those seeking the smoothest cheeks. It’s got ergonomic bone white handles, soft but durable brush bristles, a stainless steel stand and Gillette Mach 3 blade. $343

Elf Cat mini makeup fridge This useful little box is designed to fit almost any dressing table. It doubles as fridge and mirror, which is ringed by a touch-controlled LED light, and can store pricy makeup products in ideal conditions, enhancing their longevity. $44

Kiehls Age Defender Dual-Action exfoliating cleanser Whether you’re on Zoom or back at the office, putting your best face forward always matters. Formulated with Moroccan lava clay, this two-in-one cleanser is both a mask and exfoliating facewash. Rinse off the dirt and years. $38