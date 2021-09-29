Construction of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi set for completion in 2025

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on Wednesday announced that the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is on track for completion in 2025.

Set to be part of a thriving community of cultural institutions in Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is the latest installment in the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation’s international collection of museums.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be the region’s pre-eminent museum dedicated to global modern and contemporary art and programming, a statement said.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak (pictured below), chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Guggenheim Abu Dhabi advances Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic centre for arts and culture. The region’s pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will present an equitable platform for art from all over the world.

“The museum will also play a civic role through its mission to spark wider interest in global modern and contemporary art, fostering diversity and inclusion in a meaningful cultural exchange. As we move forward with our plans, it is crucial to recognise the impact of this museum in realising our vision for the emirate’s culture and creative industries.

“Investing in these industries is pivotal to the economic development of our emirate, and to our contribution to the global art world. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, along with other cultural institutions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, will undoubtedly contribute significantly to a thriving creative scene.”

Presenting a global collection with a specific focus on West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia (WANASA), Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will also provide a first-of-its-kind platform for artists from the UAE and the Gulf to create commissioned works.

The museum is set to be the largest and most expansive of the Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation’s museums, which includes the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Guggenheim Bilbao and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection housed in the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni in Venice.

Richard Armstrong, director, Solomon R Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, said: “The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, housed in Frank Gehry’s distinctive building, will be home to an expansive and evolving collection of artworks that advance multiple perspectives on the global histories of modern and contemporary art, with a particular focus on art from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia.

“Abu Dhabi is a vibrant and diverse cultural centre with a global outlook and rapidly growing creative economy, making it the ideal location for a new international museum.”

Located in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be a part of the emirate’s growing network of cultural institutions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, New York University, Manarat Al Saadiyat and the Cultural Foundation.

Upcoming cultural institutions set to join the Saadiyat Cultural District include Zayed National Museum dedicated to celebrating the life and achievements of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the Abrahamic Family House, a multi-faith place of worship.