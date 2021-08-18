Peugeot drives huge Middle East growth with Gulf markets expansion

Car giant Peugeot has revealed triple-figure percentage growth across the board in the Middle East for the opening six months of the year.

In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with Arabian Business, Linda Jackson, brand chief executive officer at Peugeot, said the company has witnessed a 420 percent sales increase in the light commercial vehicle segment, a 370 percent sales increase in the sedan Peugeot 508 vehicles (pictured above), a 254 percent sales increase in SUV model Peugeot 5008 and a 173 percent sales increase in SUV model Peugeot 3008.

She said: “This success is tied to various factors such as our expansion into new markets like Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. This is also in addition to the increase in demand in the logistics sector due to the spike in e-commerce during the pandemic and, of course, our introduction of six new models in 2021 that met the needs of a diverse audience.”

Saudi Arabia represented Peugeot’s highest volume of H1 2021 sales, seeing a 124 percent increase when compared to 2020.

Jackson said: “We owe this success to the ability of our employees, along with our strong partners, to tap into the needs of the market, build consumer trust, and provide reliability and quality across all points of contact with the brand, whether it’s the website, point of sale, on-board experience or aftersales service.”

The company has partnered with importer Al Majdouei to open two showrooms in Khobar and Jeddah, with plans to open a third in Riyadh during the current quarter.

Linda Jackson, brand chief executive officer at Peugeot.

“The developments in the Saudi Arabian market and its Vision 2030 is disrupting the automotive industry in the kingdom from driving high-level technology adoption, growth of the logistics sector, developed infrastructure, growth of the rental and leasing industry and many more factors that will allow automotive players to flourish with the right strategy,” said Jackson.

As well as the expansion into Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this year, the company has also released six new models.

Jackson said she was particularly looking forward to the release of the Peugeot Landtreck, the company’s one-ton pick-up truck, into the company’s pick-up truck segment, which comprises 300,000 annual sales units in the Middle East and Africa region.

“The introduction of our Peugeot Landtrek pick-up will also open doors in many countries where this segment is highly required for businesses in the construction and farming sector, for example,” Jackson said.

Peugeot 5008 SUV.

Meanwhile the advancement of electrified vehicles is very much on the agenda – the company recently released a new plug-in hybrid version of the Peugeot 3008, which was introduced in the UAE and Qatar in May.

“With many countries’ sustainability vision, this opens a market for our electrified vehicles segment,” said Jackson.

Peugeot has made a global commitment that the majority of its passenger cars and commercial vehicles will be electric by 2025.