Beautiful returns: L’Oréal Saudi Arabia generates $853m economic impact and 8,765 jobs, study reveals

L’Oréal Saudi Arabia has unveiled the results of a socio-economic impact study showing the beauty group’s significant contribution to the Kingdom’s economy and society.

Since entering the market in 2012, L’Oréal has created 8,765 jobs, generated SR3.2bn ($853m) in sales, and launched purpose-driven initiatives supporting Vision 2030.

L’Oréal has established itself as the country’s leading beauty company, reaching over 34 million consumers through a portfolio of 31 brands.

L’Oréal Saudi Arabia

According to Paris-based consultancy Asterès, L’Oréal’s operations – supported by its suppliers, distributors and service partners – have created 8,765 jobs across the Kingdom. The study also showed the group generated SR3.2bn ($853m) in total sales.

Through its wide-reaching value chain and ongoing initiatives in sustainability and social development, L’Oréal has positioned itself as a strategic contributor to economic diversification and growth.

The company’s social programs have already reached more than 35,000 people across Saudi Arabia. These include:

Women’s empowerment and skills training : Over 100 Saudi women trained at the L’Oréal Professionnel Hairdressing Academy, with plans to certify more than 1,000 graduates by 2029

: Over 100 Saudi women trained at the L’Oréal Professionnel Hairdressing Academy, with plans to certify more than 1,000 graduates by 2029 STEM leadership : The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Program has supported 57 Arab female scientists since 2014, including 16 winners from Saudi Arabia

: The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Program has supported 57 Arab female scientists since 2014, including 16 winners from Saudi Arabia Public safety : More than 30,000 people trained in bystander intervention techniques through the Stand-Up Against Street Harassment program with Himayah Organisation

: More than 30,000 people trained in bystander intervention techniques through the Stand-Up Against Street Harassment program with Himayah Organisation Safe Homes : Over 600 women supported with skills and psychological care in partnership with Himayah Organisation

: Over 600 women supported with skills and psychological care in partnership with Himayah Organisation Health partnerships: More than 1,000 chemotherapy patients aided through La Roche-Posay’s Fight With Care initiative with King Faisal Specialist Hospital Foundation’s Wareef Charity

Sustainability in Saudi Arabia

The L’Oréal for the Future program, launched globally in 2020, continues to guide operations in the Kingdom, with pillars focused on circularity, community and climate action.

In 2025, the company hosted its first sustainability summit in Jeddah.

Meanwhile, Garnier’s Green Beauty initiative, run with Naqaa Sustainability Solutions and Panda, has already recycled 348 tons of waste in Saudi Arabia.

At Riyadh’s LEAP 2025, L’Oréal was the only beauty tech company present, unveiling more than 20 AI-powered solutions aimed at personalising and making beauty more sustainable.

The company also showcased its L’Oréal Longevity Integrative Science initiative, which explores the link between beauty, health and ageing biology.

Laurent Duffier, Managing Director, L’Oréal Middle East and L’Oréal Saudi Arabia, said: “As a long-standing partner to the Kingdom, L’Oréal is deeply committed to fostering economic opportunity, social inclusion and sustainable beauty in Saudi Arabia”.

“Our journey in the Kingdom is grounded in our belief that business performance and positive impact must go hand-in-hand.”

With over a decade of operations in Saudi Arabia, L’Oréal remains committed to shaping beauty as a driver of economic progress, social empowerment and sustainable transformation.