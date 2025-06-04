Bruno Fernandes rejects “big” Al-Hilal offer to stay with Manchester United

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer to join Saudi Pro League ’s Al-Hilal and stay with the struggling club, which finished 15th in the Premier League in the 2024-25 season.

The Portuguese midfielder was reportedly offered a salary that would have been nearly tripled his current salary with Manchester United. According to several British media outlets, the offered deal was said to be in the region of £80 million-£100 million (US$108 million-US$135 million).

The 30-year-old captain was the lone bright spark for United in a dismal season. He scored 19 goals and provided 19 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for the club last season, and was named the club’s Player of the Year for the fourth time.

Ahead of Portugal’s Nation League semifinal match against Germany, the 30-year-old confirmed the talks and said he decided to stay back to play at a “higher level” after discussions with United coach Ruben Amorim and his family.

“There was that possibility, the president of Al-Hilal called me a month ago to ask me about it,” Fernandes said.

“It was a big offer, very ambitious. There was a waiting period for me to think about the future.

“I would be willing to do it if Manchester United thought so. I spoke to the coach, who really tried to talk me out of it. The club said they would not be willing to sell me, only if I wanted to leave.

“I spoke to my wife and family, and she asked me what my personal goals were in my career.

“It would have been easy to move there, but I want to keep myself at the highest level, playing in the big competitions and I feel capable of it. I am happy with my decision.”

Al-Hilal has not made any statement on the deal.

Former United star Rio Ferdinand said on his podcast that the news of Fernandes staying was “the biggest news for me today, I’ve got to be honest.”

Another former United star, Gary Neville, told Sky Sports that a transfer would not have been a bad deal, financially, for the club, but added: “He’s so important. The fact that he wants to stay, the fact that he wants to go through this and come out the other side – because it would have been easy for him at the end of this season to say, ‘Look, I’m done here’ – will endear him towards Manchester United fans even more.”

Fernandes is currently on a £250,000 (US$338,500)-a-week wages, and Talksport.com said the offer he rejected included a £700,000 (US$947,650)-a-week move.