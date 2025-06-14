Cristiano Ronaldo named ambassador for $78m prize-pot Esports World Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia

The world’s biggest gaming tournament kicks off in Saudi Arabia on July 7, with a record-breaking $70m prize pool and Cristiano Ronaldo as a global ambassador.

Saudi Arabia aims to make esports history this summer as the Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC) returns to Riyadh from July 7 to August 24, bringing together the world’s top gamers and teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al Nassr FC and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has been named Global Ambassador for the Esports World Cup. The announcement was made by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), the organisers behind the world’s largest and most prestigious gaming tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo named ambassador for Esports World Cup 2025

Held at Boulevard City in Riyadh, the Esports World Cup 2025 will feature:

2,000+ professional players

200+ clubs

100+ countries represented

25 tournaments across 24 top game titles

A record prize pool exceeding $70 million

As ambassador, Ronaldo will lead EWC’s international media campaign, appear in a range of promotional activities, and even feature as a playable character in FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves — one of the headline games in the 2025 competition.

His involvement is expected to draw fresh audiences to esports, leveraging his global social media following of more than 1bn fans.

The Esports World Cup is part of the Kingdom’s ambitious strategy to become a global hub for gaming and digital entertainment, reinforcing its leadership in hosting mega-events that merge technology, culture, and sport.